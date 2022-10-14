4 tips to picking a clean pickle, via Swetha Sivakumar

Finally, do not fall for marketing gimmicks. The front label may use heart-tugging names or taglines that invoke endearing words such as Mother, Nani, Patti. The ingredients list is the true testament to the quality of a product. Read it thoroughly.

If possible, buy and store pickles in glass jars instead of plastic. Indian pickles are rich in oil, acid, salt and spices and are best stored in inert containers of ceramic or glass.

Choose pickles that use the traditional, antioxidant-rich oils such as mustard oil or sesame oil. Avoid highly refined oils such as corn oil, cottonseed oil or vegetable oils. These are highly processed, stripped of natural flavours and nutrients, and picked purely to keep costs as low as possible.

Commercial Indian pickles are manufactured to last two years. In order to have a long shelf life, preservatives are added to some. Look for the statement “Contains permitted Class 2 preservative” or look for additives numbered INS 210 (benzoic acid), INS 211 (sodium benzoate) or INS 212 (potassium benzoate) on the label. Given that Indians have been making pickles without preservatives for at least 500 years, I recommend you pick brands that do not use preservatives.

