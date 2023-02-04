5 art pieces you can place in your home for happy and positive vibes

People today lead hectic lives, making it challenging to control a high-stress workplace therefore, in order to bring a pleasant element into their life and encourage space healing, there are some art pieces that one should think about incorporating into their house interior. These works of art promote strength and positivity to raise the energy level inside the home and also enhance our lives by bringing happiness and contentment.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Varun Moolchandani, Executive Director of Archies, shared, “It has a long and rich tradition to hang paintings and other artwork in our homes. Since the beginning of time, when the first men drew pictures of great hunts and battles in their caves, modern man has recreated these images with brilliant brush strokes and amazing colours on his walls but more than that, we also add magnificent works of art to enhance the beauty of our homes.”

He added, “What if we told you that doing the same could actually increase the prosperity and good energy in your house? Yes, you can bring luck and hope home with artwork, frames and paintings. Wooden picture frames, god sculptures, Buddha sculptures, wall hangings and show pieces are examples of art that we can place in our homes to convey a message of hope and positivity.”

Dr Meenu Kumar, Founder of Cosmo Arts Gallery, recommended a selection of art pieces that you can place in your home to promote happiness and good vibes:

1. The ideal paintings to maintain a calm and peaceful energy flow in the home are those of serene water and mountains. A painting featuring a water body suggests that things should flow easily without getting stuck. These paintings can be hung in your home's study, kitchen, or living room in the north or east. Additionally, it will promote regular financial flow while generating a joyful spirit.

2. In almost every home, we have all seen Buddha-related antiques and artwork. All five elements of nature are represented by one of the Buddha's fingers. Buddha images represent bravery, serenity, wisdom, and enlightenment. It is suggested to put the Buddha painting in your dining room, study, and pooja room.

3. The painting of Goddess Saraswati is an important piece to hang in the office and study. She is the goddess of education and creativity. Hence, the energy will be kept in check and distracted by hanging a portrait of the god in the study area.

4. A running horse is a sign of success, triumph, strength, loyalty, and independence. In your study and living room, you can hang a sizable painting of horses running in one direction. Remember to hang a painting with an odd number of horses, and avoid including light symbols like the sun because their energies can clash.

5. There are paintings with angelic symbols that have the power to completely alter one's life. When placed properly, these artworks can have an impact on all stages of life. It may be beneficial to place the angelic symbols in the study and bedroom. Install pictures that make you feel at ease and rejuvenated.

