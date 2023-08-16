5 interior décor tips and ideas to give your home a stunning festive makeover

The festive season is just around the corner, which means there will soon be plenty of opportunities to invite friends and family over for get-togethers and celebrations. Needless to say, homeowners will be actively looking for ways to spruce up their homes in time for the festive season. Thoroughly tidying up your home, especially those areas that are not regularly looked after, is just the first step in getting it ready for the festivities. From adding elegant decorative pieces to vibrant lighting, there is much you can do to infuse your space with the magic of the season. Bringing out the best in your rooms with creative decorating ideas will add an auspicious sparkle to your home.

The festive season brings with it an air of excitement and anticipation, igniting the desire to create a warm and inviting atmosphere within our homes.(Unsplash)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

If you’re uncertain about how to get started with giving your home a festive makeover, here are a few ideas Varun Poddar, Founder, VOX India shared with HT Lifestyle that can help. (Also read: Transform your home with the perfect lighting: Expert tips for designing and illuminating your dream home )

Interior Décor Ideas for a Festive Home Makeover

1. Add ethnic elements to your spaces

A simple but powerful way to give your interiors a festive look is by displaying items with ethnic designs or motifs. Cushions and pillows are among the usual interior décor favourites, so you can add cushions with elements such as mirror work or colourful embroidery. Ethnic printed rugs, carpets and runners will also be apt for the occasion. Placing ethnic home decorations on a wooden table will also provide your home with a great, traditional feel.

2. Beautify your kitchen and dining areas

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Feasts and lunch/dinner parties are an important part of festive celebrations. Beyond preparing delectable dishes and treats, you should also focus on elevating your kitchen and dining areas. A well-set and decorated table will beautifully complement your delicious festive meals. The right cutlery, bunches of flowers, and sprigs on the napkin holders will definitely add to your table’s visual appeal. Floating candles in glass bowls filled with water make for a perfect centrepiece. When it comes to your kitchen, it is best to let sunlight enter the space. Picture sheers and long panels in vibrant colours are preferable for your windows to cumbersome and heavy draperies.

3. Pay attention to the ceilings

Do not neglect the ‘fifth wall’ of your home – the ceiling – while planning your festive makeover. Traditionally, wooden ceilings have provided interior spaces with an ethnic feel, and this look can be recreated with minimal effort through false Soffit ceilings. These false ceilings can be easily installed or removed and do not come with many of the maintenance-related difficulties of real wooden ceilings. False ceilings are available in a wide range of other finishes and designs and may also include ethnic motifs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Painting a low ceiling white can also enhance your interiors by giving the impression of your room being taller than it is. Hanging drapes higher than the windows will also help create this optical illusion.

4. Set the right tone with lighting

Lighting plays a key role in any festive celebration, like Ganesh Chaturthi, Navratri followed by the Festival of Lights itself – Diwali! Traditionally, Diwali diyas are lit up with oil, ghee or wax; but LED diyas and lamps add a modern twist to your festive decor. You can place a row of LED diyas on your terrace, balcony, entrances or front porch. Strings of dancing fairy lights around windows and pillars are another great option. For an added traditional touch to your home, you can use earthen lamps with cotton wicks, and surround them with flower petals.

5. Brighten up your balcony

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An enclosed balcony is also part of your home’s interiors and shouldn’t be left unadorned when you’re welcoming guests during the festive season. Fairy lights will give your balcony the required festive glow, while additional decorations, such as cut-outs of stars and birds, and origami plants further add a striking element to the space.

When the right lighting, decorations, and other interior elements come together, your home will achieve the perfect festive look – allowing you to play the proud host during the joyous celebrations that lie ahead!