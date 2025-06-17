5 unique and ancient art forms that are source of inspiration for street artists

Street art turns the city into a colossal canvas bursting with vivid tales where the artist and audience are intertwined. Often emerging organically from the community, it is rooted in the ethos of handcrafted life in the city. Unlike conventional art, which is locked up in galleries, street art is out in the open, addressing the people directly. A painting done by Mexican street artist Saner at Lodhi Colony in Delhi. Here are 5 unexpected ways street artists are reclaiming public space.(File Photo: Shivam Saxena/Hindustan Times)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Rohita Sharma, head of fine arts at the School of Liberal and Creative Arts, shared, “Street art encompasses a myriad of artistic expressions, including, but not limited to, graffiti, murals, installations and even performance art. Predominantly located in cities, it is a vehicle for skilled hands to convey messages, display local culture or transform wasteland into something beautiful.”

The start and growth of street art

Street art is the most contemporary expression of art. Dr Rohita Sharma revealed, “It can be traced back to the invention of graffiti in the 1960s–70s era, which was particularly popular in places like New York. Starting off with tagging, it advanced into more complex patterns and designs. Unlike the classical expression of painting on walls or murals like the Ajanta Caves or Sistine Chapel murals, street art encapsulates urban art of today.”

These murals mark the dead end of a Petaling lane famed for its artistic street art. (Photo: Preeti Verma Lal)

Styles and techniques

Graffiti: Involves tagging and intricate visual designs using spray paint, stencils, or wheat pasting. Murals: These enormous pieces of artwork might be commissioned or painted illegally. They frequently encompass strong storytelling. Stencils: Popularised by artists like Banksy, they enable rapid and commentative painting, which can easily be replicated. Sticker Art: These small images and murals advocate for an artist's identity or statement in a more succinct way. 3D and Installation Art: Sculptures, as well as interactive installations, may be created by artists in certain public areas, which makes the urban space more fascinating.

An art handler shows to reporters work "Love Is In The Air" by street artist Banksy, as preparations take place for the exhibition "Banksy,(REUTERS)

Themes and messages

Social and Political Commentary: The form of an issue is consumed at the street level. Street art mainly focuses on a range of matters, including inequality, war or even consumerism, making them accessible to everyone.

Cultural Identity: The piece celebrates in a way locals do in terms of lore, folklore, rich in stories, and heritage.

The piece celebrates in a way locals do in terms of lore, folklore, rich in stories, and heritage. Public Engagement: Emotion and thoughts are powerful tools that can help people connect to their surroundings.

Cultural impact