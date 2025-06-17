This 1,000-year-old art style is the hottest trend in home decor today

India is a land of culture where every region and state speaks of tradition and history. Even before any museums or galleries existed, art has been used to express emotions, traditions and tell stories. Modern art, although it does not exactly portray the art forms, whether carving or painting on daily objects or temple walls, continues to inspire today’s artists. India’s traditional art forms are inspiring modern creativity.(Image by Grace)

People from Indigenous communities around the world have made huge contributions with their rock and wall art. These artworks are more than just beautiful; they tell stories about everyday life, as well as reflect spiritual ideas and symbols that are important to these people.

Ancient Indian art forms are shaping the future of minimalism

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, GR Rajapriya, founding director and principal designer at Eastcraft Designs, shared, “Ancient art forms like cave paintings and carvings, tribal arts, continue to inspire young artists in creating modern art by offering a direct link to humanity’s earliest creative impulses and universal forms of expression. Modern artists often draw on the techniques and aesthetics of cave art, such as bold outlines, limited colour palettes and a focus on movement and symbolism, to infuse their own works with a sense of authenticity and universality.”

Geometric cave art in the Aravallis in Haryana. The Mangar cave art is 20,000-40,000 years old.(Sanchit Khanna / HT Photo)

Specimens of pre-historic cave art in the Aravallis in Haryana. The Upper Paleolithic Age began around 40,000 years ago and lasted till around 10,000 years ago.(Sanchit Khanna / HT Photo)

Another folk art form from Western India, famous for its beautiful and visually appealing folk art, known as Warli, is distinguished by the use of basic shapes such as circles, triangles and squares created in a striking, monochrome style. Rajapriya revealed, “Warli art has had a significant impact on modern art and design, both in India and outside, as the concept of minimalism takes the world by storm.”

From mud walls to Milan: The rise of Warli in modern design

Rajapriya explained, “The use of geometric shapes and a monochromatic palette has encouraged contemporary artists and designers to adapt similar ideas into their own works, bridging the gap between tribal tradition and modern aesthetics. Warli motifs are now widely employed in textiles, fashion, home décor, and even large-scale murals, having moved from their initial context of mud walls in rural Maharashtra to urban locations and global art galleries.”

Celebrate the richness of Indian art forms, such as Madhubani, Warli, Pichwai, Kalamkari, Gond, Tanjore, Pattachitra, Bagh, Jadopatia, and Lippan art, showcasing how each can bring life to any room.(AI generated)

These art forms serve as a vital reminder of art's growth while also demonstrating the power to communicate throughout time. “Wall art and murals, like the techniques and instruments used to create them, have undoubtedly evolved as a result of modern influences. However, underlying it all, there are still reasons why art should be created. People have an obvious need to sculpt, tell stories and beautify everything around them, which will always exist, demonstrating the ingenuity of those who lived before us in the present,” Rajapriya concluded.