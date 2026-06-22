A candle lover’s verdict: These fragrances set a soft, calm mood

I have been a candle lover for as long as I can remember. To me, a home is less a living space and more an olfactory gallery. The right fragrance doesn’t just scent a room — it gives it a soul. However, finding home scents that feel genuinely calm, sophisticated, and feminine without veering into cloying sweetness can be a challenge. Also read | 2 beautiful lamps that will instantly brighten up your space and your mood: One brings glam, the other brings peace

Rad Lvgn’s 'The Forgetful Florist' + 'Botanist’s Secret' collections feature candles, reed diffusers, charcoal-free mood sticks and more. (Pic: Sanya Panwar)

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That was until I discovered Rad Lvng’s two collections: 'The Forgetful Florist' and 'Botanist’s Secret'. To truly put them to the test, I debuted them during an intimate house party.

The shift in ambience was immediate. The moment my guests walked through the door, they noticed. The air felt layered, warm, and immersive. Throughout the evening, conversation often drifted back to the gentle glow on the table. I was asked: ‘Where did you find candles that look chic?’

Rad Lvng's 'The Forgetful Florist' collection is bright, floral, and laced with sweet honey notes. (Rad Lvng)

'The Forgetful Florist': an ode to nostalgia

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{{^usCountry}} Housed in charming, purple-striped ceramic vessels, these single-wick candles added an instant touch of vintage elegance to my tabletop. The scent profile opened with notes of soft fruit and delicate greens — it whispered its presence rather than shouting it. As the evening unfolded, airy florals bloomed into a warm, woody base anchored by soft musk. The flame cast a comforting glow that felt like a quiet embrace (It would have been the perfect companion for a slow Sunday or winding down after a long day). 'Botanist’s Secret': sweetness and spice {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Housed in charming, purple-striped ceramic vessels, these single-wick candles added an instant touch of vintage elegance to my tabletop. The scent profile opened with notes of soft fruit and delicate greens — it whispered its presence rather than shouting it. As the evening unfolded, airy florals bloomed into a warm, woody base anchored by soft musk. The flame cast a comforting glow that felt like a quiet embrace (It would have been the perfect companion for a slow Sunday or winding down after a long day). 'Botanist’s Secret': sweetness and spice {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} For the dining area, I wanted a fragrance with a bit more structural character; enter 'Botanist’s Secret'. This collection was a beautiful study in contrasts. It opened with the tartness of ripe lychee and red currant, balanced by earthy vetiver. As it burned, it softened into a sophisticated blend of rose, ambered vanilla, and warm spice. Nestled in a striking burgundy-striped vessel, it looked effortlessly modern yet timeless on the table. The throw was impressive, leaving a luxurious trail that lingered long after dessert was served. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For the dining area, I wanted a fragrance with a bit more structural character; enter 'Botanist’s Secret'. This collection was a beautiful study in contrasts. It opened with the tartness of ripe lychee and red currant, balanced by earthy vetiver. As it burned, it softened into a sophisticated blend of rose, ambered vanilla, and warm spice. Nestled in a striking burgundy-striped vessel, it looked effortlessly modern yet timeless on the table. The throw was impressive, leaving a luxurious trail that lingered long after dessert was served. {{/usCountry}}

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Deep, moody, and utterly enchanting. 'The Botanist’s Secret' by Rad Lvng brings the perfect balance of spiced florals and earthy vibes. (Rad Lvng)

A multi-sensory ritual

What made the collections impressive was how seamlessly the fragrances translated across different spaces. I placed 'The Forgetful Florist Reed Diffuser' on a console table in the foyer, where it released a steady, welcoming stream of floral warmth. To complete the sensory experience, I lit one of their charcoal-free mood sticks near the entry, creating an instant calming ritual for anyone who crossed the threshold.

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These two Rad Lvng collections balance calm, feminine energy with complex, grounding notes. If you want a home that feels curated, atmospheric, and intentional, these are a must-try. Priced from ₹499 to ₹1,999, they offer an accessible slice of quiet luxury for your home.

Important note: Do not leave a lit candle unattended.

The products mentioned in this article were sent to HT by Rad Lvng for review.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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