Tried and Tested: Seva Home Elemental Collection has a fragrance for every mood, every personality

When you enter a home, the one thing that strikes you instantly is not the decor or the furniture, how soft the cushions are, how delicious the food is or how organised the dresser is. The first thing that envelops you is how it smells. Does it smell of daisies or dirty laundry, sandalwood or last night's unwashed dishes? Therefore, to strike a great first impression, a lovely fragrance goes a long way. Home scents create immediate impact, outweighing decor. (Pic: Seva Home)

Wondering what to invest in? HT has got just the right recommendations for you: The latest, Elemental Collection from Seva Home has something for every personality type.

Also read: Tried and tested: Two budget-friendly face and hair serums that deserve a spot on your vanity

We got our hands on three of their five new candles, each a perfect fit of all the many moods you might be in. Check out our review:

How does it look? The packaging pf each bottle is luxe-- a large, sturdy, tapered bottle green, deep blue or rust red colour beauties with the Seva Home insignia on the front. It almost has a beaten gold quality to it, which is makes it a perfect fit for any console or coffee table.

The candles are made of 100% soy. Each 400gm candle has a burn time of 75 hours. In Delhi's June heat, the wicks did submerge in the soy and had to be coaxed out gently to be lit. A minor inconvenience from the 47°C weather. The wicks are also not too tall that they would need a trim to burn neatly.

The 400gm candle retails for ₹3995.