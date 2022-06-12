A mela under the rainbow umbrella

To celebrate the artistry of the LGBTQ+ community, Pune is set to host a fair called Satrangi Mela. “An event like this, that strives to provide both community and entertainment to anyone seeking it, is possibly the most empowering form of celebration us queer people revel in,” says singer Bidisha, who will be performing at the fair.

The idea behind the fair is to bring all the talented individuals from the community under one roof and let the synergy do its magic. “The most important aspect of these events is that it reminds me that there are other people like me out there with possibly similar struggles in life, yet we’re all there wishing our art reaches out to everyone and choosing hope over that overarching fear of giving up,” says Bidisha. The singer will perform her extended play Moonstone and covers of a few other originals.

The fair will have more than five flea markets and three different musicians performing. Sukanya of mesullery is quite excited to be back to the “welcoming” Satrangi Mela. “I’ve been eagerly waiting for the Satrangi Mela to happen since the last time we came here in November 2021. To discover and to support new and more local queer art is why we love attending and being a part of this festival.

With so many fairs happening in the city, what does a Queer fair mean for people from the community? Sukanya, whose small company specialises in designing polymer clay jewellery and making punch needle decors, elaborates, “The sheer acknowledgement of my work alongside my identity is an incomparable feeling. I wouldn’t at the least be able to confidently call my art ‘queer art’ if it wasn’t through these events. It has created a deep sense of belonging in me which I’d love for everyone identifying with the LGBTQIA+ community to experience. It is immensely liberating and empowering.”

Catch it Live:

What: Satrangi Mela

When: June 12

Timing: 2pm onwards

Venue: FC Social, FC road.