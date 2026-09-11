A new-looking kitchen doesn’t always need new furniture; Try these simple ideas instead

Personally, having the right kitchen essentials and a good-looking space can make all the difference. Imagine walking into a kitchen with cracked walls or a messy counter; you probably wouldn't feel like cooking there, whether because of hygiene concerns or simply the clutter. So, if you have recently moved in or have been wanting to refresh your kitchen for a while, here are a few affordable ways to do it. From no-drill shelves to peel-and-stick wallpaper, there are plenty of simple updates to try. I recently came across some kitchen decor ideas while scrolling through social media, and here’s what I’ve sorted out for you too.

Start with the counter

Decor ideas for kitchen (Pintrest)

By Ishika Narang Ishika Narang is a Multimedia Writer at the Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience in digital journalism, specialising in health, lifestyle, beauty, and consumer-focused reporting. Her primary coverage areas include evidence-based health journalism, preventive care, wellness trends, and affiliate-driven consumer guides tailored for digital audiences. She began her professional journey in digital media, where she developed expertise in multimedia storytelling and platform-optimised editorial strategies. Over the years, she has worked with reputed organisations such as Park+, Jagran, and Wavel.ai, steadily building credibility in health and consumer journalism. Her work reflects a strong progression in editorial responsibility, combining research-backed reporting with audience-focused content formats. At Hindustan Times, she produces in-depth health and lifestyle features, expert-led explainers, and data-informed consumer stories. She also focuses extensively on affiliate articles, creating well-researched buying guides, product comparisons, and recommendation-based content that balances commercial intent with editorial integrity. Alongside writing, she conceptualises and manages social media storytelling, ensuring content is informative, engaging, and optimised for platform-specific consumption. Her subject expertise includes preventive healthcare, nutrition, supplements, women’s health, beauty trends, consumer awareness, and affiliate commerce content. She integrates expert consultations, peer-reviewed research, verified product analysis, and transparent sourcing. Her strengths lie in evidence-based storytelling, simplifying complex information, and producing reader-first affiliate content that prioritises trust and value. Ishika holds a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) in Marketing from Guru Gobind Indraprastha University, which enhances her understanding of consumer behaviour, digital commerce, and audience engagement, skills that complement her specialisation in consumer and affiliate journalism. She is committed to ethical reporting, transparent affiliate disclosures, rigorous fact-checking, and maintaining editorial credibility, ensuring every story upholds reader trust and journalistic standards. Read more Read less

This is one of the focal points of the kitchen, I feel, and changing it can make a noticeable difference to the overall look. If you have a messy or cluttered kitchen counter, you can consider adding floating shelves that require no drilling or stackable stands. So, if you have limited counter space, you can still create the look you want.

Change the cabinet handles

To give your kitchen a newer look, changing the existing cabinet handles can be a smart move. Choose a new design with a finish and appearance that suit your kitchen. For example, bar pulls can give the kitchen a modern look, while drop pulls can add an antique touch.

Introduce colour through small details

If you don't want to repaint or replace cabinets, add colour through dish towels, storage jars, crockery, runners or small decorative pieces. This is an easy way to refresh the space without making major changes.

Reorganise your storage

Sometimes a kitchen feels new simply because it is better organised. Use baskets, dividers and labelled containers to make shelves and cabinets easier to use while keeping everything looking tidy.

Add a backsplash

A new backsplash can change the overall appeal of your kitchen without requiring a complete makeover. Choose tiles, patterns or finishes that complement your cabinets and countertops.

Some of the popular backsplash designs may include:

Ceramic or porcelain tiles

Natural stone

Solid slab

Glass tiles

Peel and stick tiles

Metal and stainless steel tiles

There are also a few popular design patterns, including subway tiles, mosaic, geometric, and patterned.

Introduce a new fragrance

I mean, why not? In my opinion, giving your kitchen a newer look should not just involve adding new furniture but also introducing new fragrances into the space. It can change the whole perspective and make the kitchen feel more inviting. With a pleasant fragrance everywhere, you might even feel better while cooking. I think it is one of the most important aspects that many people tend to overlook.

Add under-cabinet lighting

Simple lighting beneath wall cabinets can make your kitchen feel brighter while also highlighting the worktop and backsplash. It can be a particularly useful update for darker kitchen corners.

Frequently Asked Questions What is the new look for kitchens in 2026? Kitchen decor in 2026 emphasises warm, earthy tones and soft curves for a clean, minimalist look.

How to make your kitchen look luxurious? To give your kitchen a luxurious look, consider upgrading small details like hardware, lighting, and countertop decor.

What colour kitchen looks expensive? Warm neutral, rich heritage colours, and deep colours make your kitchen look expensive.

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