Amitabh Bachchan reminisces father Harivansh Rai's poems, here are some of them

Amitabh Bachchan took to his Instagram feed to share an image of himself kicking back and reading a book about his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan's writings. Here are some of his popular works, read on...
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 16, 2021 04:31 PM IST
Amitabh Bachchan(Instagram)

Veteran Bollywood actor and superstar Amitabh Bachchan may have made it big himself, but the Thugs of Hindostan actor also comes from a great legacy, that being his father, the renowned poet and writer Harivansh Rai Bachchan whose words have not only been immortalised through his writings but also through their use in several Bollywood films including the very famous Agneepath dialogue that was brought to life first by Amitabh Bachchan in 1990 and then once again by Hrithik Roshan in the remake of the film in 2012.

Senior Bachchan often shares his musing, thoughts and much more to his social media handles across platforms, and on Thursday the 78-year-old actor took to his Instagram feed to share an image of himself kicking back and reading a book about his father's writings.

Amitabh took to his Instagram handle and shared a black and white photograph of himself in which he could be seen reading a book of his father's poems. In the caption, he wrote, "Pujya babuji ke lekhan se apne aap ko zyada door nahi rakhta; aur ab unka uchcharan, apne swar me (I don't keep myself far away from my father's writings for too long, and now hearing it in my own voice)."

In the picture, Amitabh is seen dressed in a tracksuit and a T-shirt while wearing headphones over a beanie cap. The post garnered more than a lakh likes. Here are some famous poems by Harivansh Rai Bachchan. Read on:

Agneepath

Tu na thakega kabhi,

Tu na thamega kabhi,

Tu na mudega kabhi,

Kar shapath, kar shapath, kar shapath,

Agneepath, agneepath, agneepath

Vishwa Sara So Raha Hai

Hain vicharte swaon sunder,

Kintu inka sang tajkar,

Vyom-vyaapi shoonyata ka

Kaun saathi ho raha hai?

Vishwa saara so raha hai

Ruke Na Tu

Dhanush utha, prahaar kar

Tu sabse pehla vaar kar

Agni si dhadhak-dhadhak

Hiran si sajag-sajag

Singh si dahaad kar

Shankh si pukaar kar

Ruke na tu, thake na tu

Jhuke na tu, thame na tu

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh has plenty of projects lined up including Chehre, Jhund, Brahmastra and Mayday. He is currently working on the Vikas Bahl directorial Goodbye and recently completed its first shoot schedule. Alongside him, the film also features Neena Gupta, Rashmika Mandanna, Pavail Gulati, and Elli Avram.

