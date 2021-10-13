Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Art Culture / Amy Winehouse's belongings, including her final concert short dress, are up for auction
Amy Winehouse's belongings, including her final concert short dress, are up for auction

Winehouse's parents had decided it was the right time to let go of her personal and professional items. The singer died of alcohol poisoning at age 27 in July 2011. 
Amy Winehouse's belongings, including her final concert short dress, are up for auction(AFP)
Published on Oct 13, 2021 07:33 AM IST
Reuters | , New York

Nearly 800 of Amy Winehouse's belongings, including the short dress the late British singer wore in her final concert, are up for auction.

The green-and-black dress, and a heart-shaped Moschino purse the Grammy Award winner was frequently photographed with, are each expected to fetch USD 15,000 to USD 20,000.

Winehouse's parents had decided it was the right time to let go of her personal and professional items, said Martin Nolan, executive director of Julien's Auctions. The singer died of alcohol poisoning at age 27 in July 2011. Her last show was in Belgrade a month earlier.

ALSO READ: Bob Dylan talks of Amy Winehouse, music and girlfriends past in candid interview

"It's been a cathartic experience for them, but also a very emotional rollercoaster for parents to give up their daughter's possessions," Nolan said.

"But they know that these items were going to go to fans and collectors and museums and investors all over the world that will continue to appreciate them, enjoy them, showcase them."

The family wants to make sure all her fans have a chance to buy something, said Nolan, who has worked for two years to curate the sale.

Most of Winehouse's dresses are conservatively priced at USD 2,000-USD 4,000. Opening bids for belts, perfume, shoes, ballet slippers, guitars and drum kits start as low as USD 50-USD 100.

Winehouse became a breakout artist worldwide with her unique look, her headline grabbing behaviour, and jazz-infused music. She released two studio albums, "Frank" and "Back to Black."

She often spoke of battling alcohol and drug addiction.

Part of the proceeds will fund the Amy Winehouse Foundation which aims "to inspire children and young people to build their self-esteem and resilience, so they can flourish."

The sale will take place in Beverly Hills on November 6-7 in person and online.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
amy winehouse
