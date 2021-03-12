An artistic ode to impermanence

Nothing is constant, but change. This is the thought that drove 11 contemporary artists, to come up with works that are displayed as part of an exhibition titled Transformation - Change is Constant. The artists aim to showcase the creative ways in which they have transcended their limitations during the pandemic.

Organised by Arth Art International, the exhibition, say participating artists, is a great opportunity for them to present their works in a physical setting. “This is my first physical show in a year. And I have four artworks on display titled Eternal Reminiscence 2.0,” says Hem Raj, a Delhi-based artist who has painted abstracts in oil on canvas. He adds, “In these works I’ve explored how, while painting we eventually become the medium through which the supreme power guides us. It’s the painting that works on us, as much as we work on the painting. I allowed this very spontaneity to guide me through the pandemic as well.”

An artwork by Hem Raj. He explores the sentiment of how an artist becomes a medium for the supreme power, while painting.

With bare minimum colours and elements incorporated in his works, another participating artist, Brajesh Verman, says, “The four paintings in my series are an ode to the Sumerian script, wherein only two forms, lines and triangles, make the entire alphabet. Language cannot be simpler, and it’s this simplicity that I’ve re-imagined through my paintings. In my work, I use a combination of acrylic colours, charcoal, silver or gold foils and rice paper.”

“Artists were challenged during the Covid-19 pandemic to learn new tools and find out new approaches,” says Sushil Shriwastwa, curator of the exhibition, adding, “The diversity of these artists, and their distinct styles are united by manifested themes of nostalgia, history, sense of responsibilities, fear and hope during such a tumultuous time. We have also put the exhibition on display in our virtual gallery, since this shift to the digital world, which started during the pandemic, allows us to reach a wider audience from across the world.”

Catch It Live What: Transformation - Change is Constant Where: Shridharani Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, Tansen Marg On till: March 15 Timing: 11am to 8pm Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House on Blue and Violet Lines

Author tweets @bhagat_mallika

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter