An evening of Sanjeev Abhyankar and Dhanashree Ghaisas’ classical tunes for music lovers in Pune

Punekars are in for a musical Sunday as singer Sanjeev Abhyankar, vocalist and senior disciple of Pandit Jasraj, and Dhanashree Ghaisas, a disciple of singer Ashwini Bhide Deshpande, will perform at Swar Vilas, a free music festival.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The purpose behind organising the concert is to make classical music available to everyone,” says Abhyankar, and adds, “Fortunately, things have opened up and the audience and organisers are now eager to listen to good music. I feel very nice coming back on stage after two years of the pandemic. The vibrations, spontaneity and interaction between an artiste and the audience was missed during the online performances, but now we will get a chance to fulfil the expectations of the audience during live concerts.”

For Ghaisas, while she is eager to be back on stage after the pandemic, her excitement is doubled as she is performing in front of Punekars. “I have been given an opportunity to sing in front of the Pune audience and everyone wants to perform in front of Punekars. I am feeling excited,” she shares.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While she has been “preparing” for the event, Abhyankar, who is a National Award winner, mentions he doesn’t really have to rehearse. “I don’t have to prepare in advance since I have 40 years of experience in classical music. Everything is spontaneous for me. At times even my accompanying musicians do not know what I am going to sing,” he admits.

Abhyankar is from the Mewati gharana and Ghaisas hails from the Jaipur gharana. However, there will not be any jugalbandi between the two musicians at the event.