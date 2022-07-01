Anne Hathaway marks 16 years of Devil Wears Prada by sharing favourite outfit, note on Roe vs Wade: 'See you in fight'

The Devil Wears Prada is one of the most iconic fashion movies ever. And as it celebrates its 16th anniversary, the film's leading lady Anne Hathaway dropped a poignant post on Instagram. The film, starring Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt, was released in theatres on June 30, 2006. To celebrate its anniversary, Anne took to Instagram to share her favourite outfit from the film, a message about the Roe vs Wade ruling and told her followers that she would see them "in the fight." Her post comes after the US Supreme Court struck down the 1973 Roe vs Wade ruling that recognised American women's constitutional right to abortion on June 24.

On Friday (IST), Anne posted several snippets from The Devil Wears Prada featuring herself, Meryl Streep, Stanley Tucci, Emily Blunt, and revealed her favourite outfit. While thanking the film's stylist Patricia Field, Anne said that she wore 'the most incredible, iconic and joyful costumes' for the movie, and they still 'keep serving 16 years later.' (Also Read: Andy Sachs, is that you? Anne Hathaway's mini dress and bangs remind internet of her Devil Wears Prada look)

Anne added in the post that the film helped shape her and many other people's lives and careers. However, she is 'struck by the fact that the young female characters' in the movie were living in a country 'that honoured their right to have a choice over their own reproductive health'. In the end, she wrote, 'see you in the fight.'

If you want to read Anne's caption, here's what she wrote, "Happy Anniversary to #TheDevilWearsPrada, with special love to the amazing @patriciafield! She put us in the most incredible, iconic and joyful costumes which somehow keep serving 16 years later. That's magic. Looking back on photos of this beloved film that shaped the lives and careers of so many - mine included - I am struck by the fact that the young female characters in this movie built their lives and careers in a country that honoured their right to have the choice over their own reproductive health. See you in the fight xx."

The first picture in the post shows Anne in the full-black ensemble she wears after getting her fashionable transformation from Stanley Tucci's character in the film. The actor added that she had revealed the same to Michael Kors during an interview with the Interview Magazine. The other photos are some moments from the movie.

Meanwhile, the United States of America has split down the middle after the US Supreme Court overturned the Roe vs Wade ruling, which recognised women's constitutional right to abortion. "The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion. The authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their elected representatives," the court said in a 6-3 ruling - quoted by the news agency AFP. After the verdict, many are holding protests.

