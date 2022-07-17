Are you an aspiring artist? Here are 6 tips to keep in mind while creating your Mixed Media artwork

Mixed media art emerged in 1912 when cubist artists like Pablo Picasso and Georges Braque began using collage along with painting which helped aspiring artists develop an increasingly open attitude to the media of art. Mixed Media is defined as a style of art where one uses different kinds of artistic mediums to create an artwork.

Combining visual art with non-visual elements in a single artwork is Mixed Media art like assemblages, collages and sculpture with paint, cloth, paper, wood, soil and more. If you are an an aspiring artist or a Pablo Picasso fan, we got your painting aspirations sorted with tips by experts to keep in mind while creating your Mixed Media artwork.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Akshita Gandhi, Multi-Media Artist, suggested:

1. Explore and Experiment - The most important thing to remember is that mixed media is about exploring and experimenting with different mediums without any rules. You are free to work with textures, textiles, photographs, cut-outs from magazines, collages and almost anything and everything you can lay your eyes on or imagine. You are not restricted to the number of mediums you use and can even create 3D pieces.

2. Have a base - It is essential to have a base, be it a paper, canvas or cardboard so as you keep adding layers, you have something to hold them.

3. Learn new techniques - Make sure that you keep learning new techniques and keep enhancing your skills to evolve as an artist. You never know what new method might enhance your work and take you into a whole new avenue of possibilities. Getting complacent will work as a disadvantage for sure!

Adding to the list of tips, Madhavi Adaljia, an artist who creates bespoke art from resin, mosaic and canvas, recommended:

1. Allow your ideas to flow - In mixed media, sky's the limit! Allow yourself to transform your life experiences in the form of art. You have the flexibility to combine the older materials with the newer ones as and when some idea pops in your head and since there is no age barrier, your artwork can have a variety of explanations and can look expressive and deep in its own ways.

2. Basic understanding of drawing and painting - Colours are an important aspect of every artwork. Since mix-media does not have any rules to follow, it is essential to at least have some knowledge about the different emotions and palettes of colours. Having a basic understanding will definitely not do any harm to you or your artwork, in fact you will be able to communicate your thoughts and feelings well when you have some back-hand experience.

3. Tools - Mixed- media art is not an expensive form of art. You do not have to worry about going over extra with your requirements. You can create a masterpiece with the most basic things as well like knives, brushes, toothbrushes, sponges, straws, bubble wraps, markers, crayons or for that matter even your fingers can just do wonders. However, keep in mind to always keep these tools near so that you can grab them quickly whenever needed during the creative flow of your ideas.

