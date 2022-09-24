Are you making this up?: The Wknd Puzzle by Dilip D’Souza

I’ll leave you to work out the logic, and then offer a salaam to Smullyan.

If yes, Ns tell the truth and Ys lie. If no, Ys tell the truth and Ns lie.

If she says yes, she’s an N. If no, she’s a Y.

Or, Question 2: What question can you ask to find out whether it’s Ns or Ys who tell the truth?

Question 1: What question can you ask to find out whether her name begins with N or Y?

There’s one more thing about Yudhinocchians: you can only ask them a single three-word question, to which they will answer either “Yes” or “No”.

So: hiking in the Western Ghats one rainy morning, you run into a visitor from the mythical country of Yudhinocchio. You know three things about the citizens. First, the population there is made up entirely of sets of identical twins. Second, of each set of twins, one always lies, the other always tells the truth. Third, the liars all have names starting with one letter, truthers all have names starting with another. The letters are Y and N, but you don’t know which is for which.

Scroll down for the answers.

