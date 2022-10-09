ArtMatters: 100 young minds, exhibit their creativity in Delhi

The creativity of young minds knows no bounds when it gets to showcase what it’s got. Step inside a gallery in the heart of the city, and witness not just a bunch of young artists, but a 100 of them, and their artworks that are at almost every possible display area. At the 31st edition of Ravi Jain Memorial Foundation Exhibition, bouts of such creativity can be witnessed live.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Showcasing a wide variety of artworks created using different mediums, are young artists from across the country. They explore themes that can leave even the masters awestruck. Take for instance works dealing with socio-economic issues faced by the common man during the pandemic. “My artwork titled Mimetic Regeneration, is inspired by Aristotle’s theory of mimesis, and is a metaphor for the food crisis,” says Avishek Das, an artist from Kolkata, sharing, “I wanted to keep the representation simple. As bread is a common man’s food, and since my family owns a bakery, I used what was available.”

Gathering inspiration for his second artwork, influenced by Augustine Rodin’s The Thinker, Das adds, “Rethinking, is a figurative representation of the fuel and monetary crisis with the crouching man contemplating and deep in thought.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Artist Darshan Mahajan’s work Vatadya (The Travel Guide) is the life story of a simple man.

Another young artist Darshan Mahajan, from Maharashtra, is presenting two of his works at the show, and says, “Both of my artworks Vatadya (The Travel Guide), which is the life story of a simple man, and Day at Zoo with Bad Breath, are created from an outing that I could partially enjoy. These are inspired from the events that I experienced, and are literal translations... I want people to interact with my artworks because I get my inspiration from them.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

From seeking the muse, to dealing with inner challenges, the young minds have left no subject untouched. Artist Dwaipayan Ghosh, explains, “My artwork titled Insecurities is influenced by my recent interest in figurative art, and portrays the mental agony of a person dealing with insecurities, and how these hurt,” says the artist from Kolkata. For his other work, Ragnarok, which is a representation of Scandinavian mythology, Ghosh feels, “It’s a larger than life perspective, and so the composition took a lot of planning… Artists like (Italian painters) Caravaggio and Raphael have been a huge inspiration to me and my work.”

“We create a platform for the budding artists to promote and nurturing their works. This year, we received an overwhelming 500 entries,” informs Uday Jain, director, Dhoomimal Gallery, and adds, “Due to an immense increase in entries, we have increased the number of scholarships from five to six... There are some incredible and unique artworks to watch out for, including those by autistic artists.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Catch It Live

What: Ravi Jain Memorial Foundation Exhibition 2022

Where: Dhoomimal Gallery, G-42, Connaught Place

On till: October 15

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk on Blue and Yellow Lines

Author tweets @MiliSaumya

For more stories follow Facebook and Twitter