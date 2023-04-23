Arunachal Pradesh's festivals and fairs are a reflection of its diverse culture

Arunachal Pradesh, also known as the land of the dawn-lit mountains, is known for its breathtaking landscapes and rich cultural heritage. The state is home to 26 major tribes and nearly a hundred sub-tribes, each with its own unique customs, traditions, and festivals. These festivals and fairs not only showcase the vibrant culture of the tribes but also attract tourists from all over the country. Losar Festival is one of the most popular festivals celebrated in the Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh by the Monpa tribe.(Shutterstock)

Losar Festival is one of the most popular festivals celebrated in the Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh by the Monpa tribe. The festival marks the beginning of the new year, and the entire district is lit up with lights. The festival is a perfect opportunity for tourists to indulge in local drinks and cuisine. The festival is celebrated from March 3 to March 5, and tourists from all over the country flock to Tawang to be a part of the celebrations.

Ziro Festival of Music is a four-day festival celebrated in the beautiful Ziro valley of Arunachal Pradesh. The festival is all about music celebrations, enthusiasm, and loads of fun. Independent music lovers from all over the country flock to the festival to enjoy fresh music performed by talented artists performing various independent music forms like jazz, indie, and others.

The festival came into being when Delhi Band Menwhopause was promoting their band in the Northeast. Due to political unrest, the Itanagar concert was delayed, and they spent some time in the beautiful Ziro Valley. They discussed an idea to do a small festival in Ziro Valley where they will invite their favourite bands.

The Siang River Festival is dedicated to communal harmony and eco-tourism. Activities like elephant races, traditional boat races, river rafting, hot air balloon rides, folk dances, cultural shows, and paragliding take place during the festival, which is celebrated in the month of December every year.

The exhibition of handloom and handicraft items during the festival is a hit amongst tourists, where they get to buy traditional crafts and weaves. Dree Festival is an agricultural festival celebrated by the Aptani tribe who live in the Ziro Valley. The festival is a celebration of the gods and goddesses of crops such as Metii god, Danyi Pilo, Tamu God, and Sky God, who are worshipped and prayed to for the protection of their crops from natural and man-made disasters.

The festival also features various sports and games and cultural events such as folk dances and songs. Women prepare beer from rice and offer it to their sons, brothers, sons-in-law, etc., as a gesture of affection, and in return, they offer them a piece of roasted meat. Women also sing a special song called Damingda to appease the gods.