Auto-complete: The Weekly Puzzle by Dilip D’souza

Not far from where I live is a stretch of road on which there are always five or six cars. Each of these cars has a license plate containing at least three “7”s in a row, like 2777, or 7779. Clearly they must belong to the same person, who nurses a particular fetish for the number 7.

And those cars sparked this puzzle. I’m thinking of four cars, with one 7, two 7s, three 7s and four 7s on their plates. Each is from a different state. Each is a different make, a different colour, and has a different ornament hanging from its rear-view mirror.

Can you work your way through the clues (and the questions at the end!) and then answer the questions?

1. The Innova is either yellow or has a plate with three 7s, but not both.

2. The grey and red cars are from Haryana (HR) and Jharkhand (JH), not necessarily in that order.

3. The car with the dragon ornament has an even number of 7s; the one with the bull has an odd number.

4. The Karnataka (KA) car is neither blue nor a Mercedes.

5. The plate with a single 7 is on a Volkswagen.

6. An ornament in the shape of Argentina hangs in a car from a southern state.

7. “7777” is on the JH car, and its ornament is not a bicycle.

8. The dragon hangs in a car that isn’t red.

9. The Mercedes has the “77” plate.

10. The bull is in the yellow car.

11. The Tamil Nadu (TN) car has more than two 7s on its plate.

Questions:

1. What colour is the Hyundai?

2. How many 7s are on the plate of the car with the bicycle ornament?

3. What’s the ornament in the TN car?

Answers

1) The Hyundai is grey.

2) Two.

3) Argentina hangs in the car with TN plates.