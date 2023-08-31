Bedroom decor items: 5 picks to make your room look gram-worthy

Bedroom decor items like wall hangings, floating shelves, lampshades, showpieces can take the ambience of any room up by many notches. And you don't need to spend a lot to elevate the surroundings. There are many affordable options that can do a great job. Besides, this way you can also give a personal touch to a setting and make it your own. After all, your abode must speak of the person you are and reflect your personality. It is always a good idea to opt for lightweight options that are easy to move around.

While the options are many, zeroing in on some can become confusing. So, we have listed some options below for our readers' perusal. They all are super affordable and unique too in their own right. They can make for great gifting options too. Take a look at them and go shopping.

Divine Trends Brass Antique Gold Table LampThis lampshade is stylish, minimalist and an item of great utility too. It has a sleek stand and will make for a perfect addition to any room. It has a heavy metal base and a sturdy frame. A value for money home decor item this one is also lightweight and does a good job of illuminating the room. Grab it now.

Behoma Metal Flower Vase for Home DecorThis flower comes in a beautiful white colour vase made of metal. It can make for a beautiful room accessory that can do a good job of revamping any space. The flowers are artificial, so the shelf life is much longer. You will not have to worry about the upkeep of these flowers too, as they are low maintenance. You can also find interesting colour options available in this one.

Wall Decor for Living Room - Wall Hangings for Home DecorationThis wall hanging is interesting and can be your next-favourite room accessory. It evokes a feeling of positivity and serves as a reminder to live life in a wholesome way. The beautiful print work on the wall hanging indeed looks attractive. There are multiple colour options available in this one. The wall hanging is lightweight and offers great value for money.

Decazone ® Macramé Wall Hanging Shelf Pine Wood Floating ShelveThis Pinewood wooden floating shelf is a great thing to introduce to your room, as it will revamp the entire look of the space. It will make the setting more lively and refreshing. You can also put plants, or artefacts on the shelf to amp up the ambience of your space. It is handmade and will give an uber-chic appeal to your room. People will definitely ask you: Where did you get this one from?

TIED RIBBONS Resin Romantic Boat Couple Showpiece Statue This is a classic showpiece that you can introduce to your room and give a fillip to its decor. It shows two lovers on a boat. It is a great example of stellar craftsmanship and is definitely value for money. People checking out your room will definitely notice this showpiece and comment on your good taste too. You can keep it on your side table or table top as per your liking.

