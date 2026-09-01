For years, personal style was expressed through what we wore. In 2026, that expression is moving beyond the wardrobe into our homes. From bold colours and meaningful decor to personalised spaces and craftsmanship, Indian homeowners are increasingly looking at interiors as an extension of who they are.

Beyond beige: Why Indian homes are becoming the new expression of personal style in 2026 (Pinterest)

By Ishika Narang Ishika Narang is a Multimedia Writer at the Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience in digital journalism, specialising in health, lifestyle, beauty, and consumer-focused reporting. Her primary coverage areas include evidence-based health journalism, preventive care, wellness trends, and affiliate-driven consumer guides tailored for digital audiences. She began her professional journey in digital media, where she developed expertise in multimedia storytelling and platform-optimised editorial strategies. Over the years, she has worked with reputed organisations such as Park+, Jagran, and Wavel.ai, steadily building credibility in health and consumer journalism. Her work reflects a strong progression in editorial responsibility, combining research-backed reporting with audience-focused content formats. At Hindustan Times, she produces in-depth health and lifestyle features, expert-led explainers, and data-informed consumer stories. She also focuses extensively on affiliate articles, creating well-researched buying guides, product comparisons, and recommendation-based content that balances commercial intent with editorial integrity. Alongside writing, she conceptualises and manages social media storytelling, ensuring content is informative, engaging, and optimised for platform-specific consumption. Her subject expertise includes preventive healthcare, nutrition, supplements, women’s health, beauty trends, consumer awareness, and affiliate commerce content. She integrates expert consultations, peer-reviewed research, verified product analysis, and transparent sourcing. Her strengths lie in evidence-based storytelling, simplifying complex information, and producing reader-first affiliate content that prioritises trust and value. Ishika holds a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) in Marketing from Guru Gobind Indraprastha University, which enhances her understanding of consumer behaviour, digital commerce, and audience engagement, skills that complement her specialisation in consumer and affiliate journalism. She is committed to ethical reporting, transparent affiliate disclosures, rigorous fact-checking, and maintaining editorial credibility, ensuring every story upholds reader trust and journalistic standards. Read more Read less

The space where we spend most of our time can also become a canvas for self-expression. According to Neha Gupta Bector, Chairperson, myTrident, the home has become "the truest reflection of personal identity". She believes people are no longer simply decorating their homes but "curating experiences", much like they curate their personal style.

Fashion designer Karan Torani takes the idea a step further, suggesting that our surroundings can influence how we feel and even how we see ourselves. From lighting and colours to textures, flowers and fragrance, he believes the home engages our senses in a way that clothing cannot.

So what does this shift mean for Indian home decor in 2026?

Your home is becoming your personality

Just as the way you dress can reveal something about your personality, the way you decorate your home can offer a glimpse into your tastes, interests and lifestyle. A preference for muted tones may suggest a love for understated interiors, while bold colours and expressive patterns can help create a more playful or dramatic look. But ultimately, there is no single decor style that defines a personality. As Torani points out, unlike clothing, which you put on and cannot constantly see yourself wearing, your home remains a visual and sensory part of your everyday life. He believes changing your surroundings can influence how you feel, with elements such as fresh flowers, fragrance, lighting, colour, and texture helping to elevate the mood of a room.

This could explain why personalisation is becoming such an important part of interior design.

Beige and white are not the only ones to be on trend

Shivan Bhatiya believes beige and white interiors need to make way for more colour and personality. For him, the bigger issue is not simply the choice of a particular shade but the need for homeowners to develop an identity of their own rather than continuously replicating the same interiors.

Narresh similarly describes a sense of tiredness around beige and white homes and believes more colourful, spirited interiors can help change that landscape. However, this does not mean every home needs to become maximalist. The larger shift is towards intentional use of colour that feels right for the people living in the space.

Interestingly, when asked to name one colour every home would be obsessed with next year, Torani picked aqua blue from the Jalsa collection created as part of the Torani for myTrident collaboration.

Shivan & Narresh, however, take a different view on predicting a single colour. Shivan argues that colour cannot be reduced to one shade for a year, especially in a country as visually diverse as India. Instead, he believes people should be open to experiencing and incorporating multiple colours.

What could a Gen Z home look like?

Neha imagines a Gen Z home as "emotionally intelligent", combining smart living with wellness, sustainability and flexible spaces that can evolve with changing lifestyles. Despite the technology and innovation, she believes such a home should still feel deeply human.

Shivan & Narresh offer a more playful interpretation. When asked what a no-budget Gen Z home could look like, Shivan imagined a monotone butter-yellow room.

The different answers highlight an important point: there may not be one universal definition of the Gen Z home. Personal identity could be more important than following a fixed design category.

Each home space or corner deserves attention

Lobbies, hallways and other intermediary spaces are often among the most overlooked areas of a home. But these spaces can also be personalised in simple, meaningful ways. You could create a gallery wall with photo frames, paint an accent wall in a colour you love, or add artwork and decor pieces that reflect your personality. Torani, meanwhile, names the dining area as one of the most underrated spaces in a home.

Shivan agrees, pointing out that dining rooms can become some of the warmest and most inviting spaces in a home, yet they are often reduced to a table, chairs and a chandelier. Narresh draws attention to another overlooked category: small lobbies, hallways and intermediary spaces. While these areas may not immediately stand out, they are among the spaces we pass through most frequently, making them just as deserving of thought and personality as the rest of the home.

So what does an Indian home in 2026 look like?

The answer may be "personal". One thing about today's home decoration style is the level of personalisation. The home interiors are no longer about following what others are doing but about what you like. Most importantly, modern homes are becoming the place for comfort with multifunctional craftsmanship.

As Neha puts it, the future lies in bringing together craftsmanship, family stories, individuality and contemporary aesthetics, while Torani's perspective reinforces the idea that our surroundings can influence how we experience everyday life.

Frequently Asked Questions How can I make my home feel more personal? Choose the home decor items that define your mood. You may choose the pieces that feel more personal to you.

Is there one colour that will define home décor in 2027? Torani predicts aqua blue from the Jalsa collection as a colour to watch, while Shivan captures an entire year in one colour and believes homes should embrace a wider range of shades.

What are the biggest home décor trends for 2026? According to Neha Gupta Bector, the key trends expected to shape home decor over the next five years include sustainable materials, multifunctional living and personalised craftsmanship.

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