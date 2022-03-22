Botanical art takes centre stage at this show

Flowers brighten up our lives with their beauty and fragrance, and that’s precisely what Salonika Meattle Aggarwal, an artist of botanical art, aims to capture in her debut solo exhibition. Her latest series, Nature’s Mystique – Fauna and Flora, reflects her love for the environment as well as her belief in spiritualty and positive energy.

“Nature is a key element to our survival, and it has been very close to me,” says Aggarwal, whose acrylic art comprises lush green palms and vibrant flowers amid a bright blue sky. “The paintings in this exhibition aim to bring elements of luck into people’s lives. I’ve explored the meaning and symbolism of natural plants to produce my works of art.”

She has also painted plants such as bamboo, considered auspicious for a home as it summons fortune, happiness and prosperity. “I’m aiming to get positive energy in the place where my art is placed,” says the artist, who was introduced to Nature and art early on in life: “My father was an active environmentalist and my grandparents were gardening enthusiasts. My father had even delivered a TED talk, where he spoke about using plants to clean out air. Plants have been an integral part of my upbringing and hence, painting them gives me the greatest joy.”

A post graduate in management studies, Aggarwal ran a business in India for a few years, but later decided to pursue her passion and took up an art course at College of Art in Edinburgh, Scotland. “The most valuable lesson I learned there was that there is nothing right or wrong about creating art... everything you create is art. This was the stepping stone to my creative journey, and I have not looked back ever since,” she signs off.

Catch It Live

What: Art With A Heart

Where: Bikaner House, Pandara Road

When: March 23rd to 31st

Timing: 11am to 6pm

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market on the Violet Line

Author Tweets @Nainaarora8

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON