Can smart space planning make small homes feel more luxurious? Here are 5 practical design tips to consider

In compact urban homes across India, small planning decisions tend to have a disproportionate impact on how comfortable and premium the space feels. Across many apartments, homeowners are trying to balance work, storage, movement, and daily living within limited square footage. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Rohana Sarah, founder and CEO of Green World Design shared a few practical interventions that can make smaller homes feel significantly more luxurious and easier to use.

Practical design tips to make small homes look luxurious.(Pexel)

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1. Optimise natural light

Rohana highlighted that one of the most effective ways to improve a compact home is by optimising natural light. Heavy curtains, dark finishes, or large furniture pushed close to windows tend to make compact apartments feel tighter through the day. She recommends keeping window edges lighter and visually cleaner, using softer fabrics, or placing mirrors where they catch daylight helps the space feel more open without making major structural changes.

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One of the most effective ways to improve a compact home is by optimising natural light. (Pexel)

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{{^usCountry}} According to Rohana, storage planning also makes a noticeable difference. In smaller homes, visible clutter builds up quickly and starts affecting how spacious the house feels. Closed storage systems, underbed storage, wall-mounted shelves, and multifunctional furniture helps reduce visual noise and improve the overall experience. 3. Avoid bulky furniture {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Rohana, storage planning also makes a noticeable difference. In smaller homes, visible clutter builds up quickly and starts affecting how spacious the house feels. Closed storage systems, underbed storage, wall-mounted shelves, and multifunctional furniture helps reduce visual noise and improve the overall experience. 3. Avoid bulky furniture {{/usCountry}}

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Rohana said, “Furniture scale is another area that affects compact homes more than people realise.” Bulky furniture elements like sofas, coffee tables or dining chairs can make movement feel restricted very quickly. She advises considering furniture with slimmer profiles, cleaner lines, and slightly raised legs that usually keeps the room feeling lighter and easier to move through.

Furniture scale is another area that affects compact homes more than people realise. (Pexel)

4. Smart layout

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Balconies and window areas also tend to affect how open a compact home feels during everyday use. According to Rohana, in many apartments, these spaces end up becoming storage corners or remain underutilised. Keeping them visually lighter, adding simple seating, softer lighting, or a few planters near the edge can make the interiors feel less enclosed and create a stronger connection to the outside.

5. Indoor landscaping

“Indoor landscaping can make compact homes feel calmer and more layered visually,” said Rohana. Simple biophilic elements like indoor planters, balcony greens, or small window-side planting areas help soften the space and create a stronger connection to natural light and the outdoors.

Smaller homes tend to feel significantly more luxurious and comfortable when movement is easy, natural light is stable, storage is resolved properly, and the space remains comfortable over long hours of use.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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