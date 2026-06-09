Can smart space planning make small homes feel more luxurious? Here are 5 practical design tips to consider
Want to make your small space look bigger? Here are some thoughtful layouts ideas, lighting and storage tips that can make small homes look bigger.
In compact urban homes across India, small planning decisions tend to have a disproportionate impact on how comfortable and premium the space feels. Across many apartments, homeowners are trying to balance work, storage, movement, and daily living within limited square footage. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Rohana Sarah, founder and CEO of Green World Design shared a few practical interventions that can make smaller homes feel significantly more luxurious and easier to use.
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1. Optimise natural light
Rohana highlighted that one of the most effective ways to improve a compact home is by optimising natural light. Heavy curtains, dark finishes, or large furniture pushed close to windows tend to make compact apartments feel tighter through the day. She recommends keeping window edges lighter and visually cleaner, using softer fabrics, or placing mirrors where they catch daylight helps the space feel more open without making major structural changes.
2. Plan storage strategically{{/usCountry}}
2. Plan storage strategically{{/usCountry}}
According to Rohana, storage planning also makes a noticeable difference. In smaller homes, visible clutter builds up quickly and starts affecting how spacious the house feels. Closed storage systems, underbed storage, wall-mounted shelves, and multifunctional furniture helps reduce visual noise and improve the overall experience.
3. Avoid bulky furniture{{/usCountry}}
According to Rohana, storage planning also makes a noticeable difference. In smaller homes, visible clutter builds up quickly and starts affecting how spacious the house feels. Closed storage systems, underbed storage, wall-mounted shelves, and multifunctional furniture helps reduce visual noise and improve the overall experience.
3. Avoid bulky furniture{{/usCountry}}
Rohana said, “Furniture scale is another area that affects compact homes more than people realise.” Bulky furniture elements like sofas, coffee tables or dining chairs can make movement feel restricted very quickly. She advises considering furniture with slimmer profiles, cleaner lines, and slightly raised legs that usually keeps the room feeling lighter and easier to move through.
4. Smart layout
Balconies and window areas also tend to affect how open a compact home feels during everyday use. According to Rohana, in many apartments, these spaces end up becoming storage corners or remain underutilised. Keeping them visually lighter, adding simple seating, softer lighting, or a few planters near the edge can make the interiors feel less enclosed and create a stronger connection to the outside.
5. Indoor landscaping
“Indoor landscaping can make compact homes feel calmer and more layered visually,” said Rohana. Simple biophilic elements like indoor planters, balcony greens, or small window-side planting areas help soften the space and create a stronger connection to natural light and the outdoors.
Smaller homes tend to feel significantly more luxurious and comfortable when movement is easy, natural light is stable, storage is resolved properly, and the space remains comfortable over long hours of use.