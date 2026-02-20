CAPTCHA games: Slay imps, monitor stocks to prove you are human

The game Doom has, over time, turned up everywhere. It’s been retrofitted, by fans, for iPods and digital cameras, ATM machines and calculators; within Excel spreadsheets and even in the display screen of a pregnancy test. There’s a kind of CAPTCHA in which the user plays Doom to pass the bot check. The premise is simple: kill three enemies.

But it isn’t as easy as it looks. Move forward, and you may be destroyed by fireball-throwing imps. Far better to camp at starting position and wait for the enemies to approach. I did this, and it took me two tries to clear the test.

The game, devised in 2021 by programmer Miquel Camps Orteza as a way to showcase his skill, is the simplest in a small but intriguing sub-genre.

CAPTCHA, that annoying genre of online tests that screens for bots by demanding that all users type out letters, or click on all the images of bicycle wheels, has spawned a host of online games, some of which play out over hours.

I’m Not a Robot unfolds, with rising intensity, over 48 levels and takes roughly two hours to finish. Fewer than 1% of players have passed. It begins with regular visual captcha tests: crosswalks, traffic lights, vegetables and so on. Suddenly, you’re playing whack-a-mole, hunting for words in a grid, searching for Waldo. There’s even a simulated parallel-parking level.

By Level 28, you’re a day trader monitoring a live stocks chart, trying to make $2,500. Success depends on reading trends, timing decisions and tolerating uncertainty — skills associated less with ordinary people than with the posturing of a LinkedIn lunatic.