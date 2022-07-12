With traditional relationships redefining meaning in today’s age, we are now more open to different types of relationship styles such as polygamy, sologamy, open relationships etc. Taking a leaf from the same scenario, director Faezeh Jalali put together a collection of plays, which challenges the traditional relationships set by the society.

Ali’s new work, titled Strictly Unconventional, is a set of short quirky plays that explore unconventional relationships such as a gay man and a polyamorous woman who find happiness together, a woman who walks out of a sexless marriage, a couple dealing with mental health issues, an old man who regrets his life choices, and a couple bragging about how perfect they are. The intention was to keep it light-hearted and funny, yet bold and capable of evoking the right emotions in the audiences’ minds.

Challenging the conventional way of loving

When asked how the director feels about the play, Ali says, “I haven’t had the time to think about it because the rehearsals take up so much of my time. But when I try to sleep at night, I’m like, ‘Oh my God, how is this happening? How am I doing this?’ Also, I try to avoid thinking about it too much and let the day come and allow things to happen, when it will.”

With a collection of short plays, the actors are challenged to shift narratives and enact different scenarios while also ensuring it is wildly entertaining. Actor Devika Shahani, who enacted two roles — a woman struggling with a partner with serious mental health issues and another of a man, shares, “I am in two pieces, both very different and with quite a variation. But I find it to be the most exciting part of being an actor, as it gives me a chance to explore the different layers of human beings. Finding the truth of a person in the complexity of their life, that is my journey.”

With few roles written for older women that go beyond that of a mother, aunt or mother-in-law in a play, actor Suruchi Aulakh took on the role of an older woman in a loving lesbian relationship, who is going through a manic episode. She says, “The role is very well researched, written and offers a lot of scope for an actor to execute and enjoy her craft. Even while rehearsing for it, we would also have extensive discussions about what the person might be going through and how to stay true to the condition while maintaining dramatic tension. I tried different types of anger and frustration exercises before narrowing down on what would be most appropriate in this situation. At times, it may seem excessive, but it is as close to reality as possible.”