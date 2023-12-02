Chemical warfare on a stovetop: Swetha Sivakumar on plant defences

Why do we cook; why have we for so many thousands of years? The reasons, when one gets down to it, are really interesting. PREMIUM Grains are enveloped in woody, fibrous husks (or hulls) that survive intact even when swallowed or cooked. Even today, all grain must be de-husked before being eaten. (Adobe Stock) {{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}} {{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Cooking, of course, kills microbes, making food safer to eat. Heat can also soften fibres and break down starches and proteins, helping the body extract their nutrients more efficiently. But a key reason we cook — the most interesting one to me — is in order to vanquish the defence mechanisms that protect plants.

Plants don’t want to be eaten. Broadly, they have three ways of defending themselves. The first is structural and takes the form of physical barriers such as lignins, cellulose, thorns, trichomes (leaf hairs). We defeat these by milling, dehulling, peeling and chopping.