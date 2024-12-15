Cold Moon 2024: What is the meaning behind the name? Know other full moon names

The full moon is a captivating lunar phenomenon, casting its glow across the night sky. This phase of the moon might as well be the brightest jewel of the sky. Make sure you catch the last full moon of 2024, the ‘Cold Moon,’ on December 15. In the winter sky, it will look enchanting amid the chilly air of the cold season. Full moon has various names. (Shutterstock)

ALSO READ: Cold Moon 2024: Can you see it from India? Know date, time, significance

Why is it called Cold Moon?

Several names are given to the full moons across the year.December’s full moon is known as the Cold Moon, a name derived from the Old Farmer’s Almanac. It’s more of an obvious name instead of a cryptic one as the full moon in December involved cold temperatures. It is also referred to by other names, such as the Long Night Moon, a term with Mohican origins as noted by the Farmer’s Almanac. This name highlights the fact that December’s full moon occurs during one of the longest nights of the year. It’s also the last full moon before the winter solstice on December 21.

ALSO READ: 3 Manifesting rituals during December December Full Moon 2024

What are the other full moon names?

December's full moon derives its name from the obvious etymology of the ‘cold season.’ There are typically 12 full moons each year, one for each month, though occasionally there are more. These full moons have been given different names across various cultures.

January's full moon is called the Wolf Moon, a name that reflects the harshness of midwinter. During this time, the bitter cold left wolves hungry, their haunting howls echoing through the night in search of scarce food. Other names for this month’s full moon include the Old Moon and the Ice Moon. Both capture the essence of the bitterness of the January winter.

February’s full moon is the Snow Moon. The name is fitting, as, during this time, North America often sees snowfall. The other names are Storm Moon and Hunger Moon.

March’s full moon is called the Worm Moon, a name from Native Americans inspired by the worm trails seen in the thawing ground at winter's end. Other names include the Chaste Moon, Death Moon, Crust Moon, and Sap Moon, the last referring to the tapping of maple trees.

April’s full moon is the Pink Moon, as named by Native Americans. Pink wildflowers which bloom around this time were the inspirations. This moon is called the sprouting grass moon, the egg moon, and the fish moon

May's full moon is called the Flower Moon, named for the abundant blooming of flowers as spring progresses. Other names include the Hare Moon and Milk Moon.

June's full moon is the Strawberry Moon, named for the strawberry harvest in North America. Europeans call it the Rose Moon, while others know it as the Hot Moon for the start of summer heat.

July's full moon is the Buck Moon, named for the regrowth of deer antlers during this month. It’s also called the Thunder Moon due to frequent summer storms.

August’s full moon is the Sturgeon Moon, named by North American fishing tribes for the abundance of sturgeon. It’s also known as the Red Moon, for its reddish summer haze.

September's full moon is the Corn Moon, marking the harvest season. Often the nearest full moon to the autumnal equinox, it’s also called the Harvest Moon.

October's full moon is the Hunter’s Moon, named for the traditional hunting of animals fattened during summer. It’s also called the Dying Grass Moon.

November's full moon is the Beaver Moon, named for Native Americans setting beaver traps or the animals building winter dams. It is also called the Frost Moon.

ALSO READ: Far side of Moon had volcanic eruptions billions of years ago: Study