Creative ideas to incorporate bold and bright hues into your home decor

Playing with bold colours can be intimidating, especially regarding home décor. We will show you how to creatively use vibrant colours and add life to your space without going overboard! The old adage “there is no beauty without colour” holds true when we speak of home décor. Colours instantly liven up a space and can impact our moods. But gone are the days when we would resort to pastels and neutrals because they were a safe bet. Now, times have changed, and we are here to tell you that it is possible to integrate bold colours into your décor in the form of fixtures, accessories, or other elements, without making it look tacky. (Also read: Home decor tips to create a travel-inspired interior design)

Tips to incorporate bold and bright colours into your home decor

If you're tired of a dull and lackluster home decor, it's time to add some pops of colour.(Unsplash)

Palash Agrawal, Founder and Director, Vedas Exports, shared with HT Lifestyle, ideas for incorporating bold and bright colours into your home decor.

1. Make a statement with wallpaper

Wallpapers are coming back in a gamut of bigger, bolder, and brighter colours, patterns, and textures. They are practical, cost-effective, and instantly elevate the look and feel of a space. Rather than painting an entire room to refresh your interiors, use wallpaper to create an accent wall. While deep, saturated hues, like earthy orange or navy, look great in a traditional house, sunny yellow or cobalt blue suits contemporary house designs.

2. Use a mix of textiles

Introducing colours through textiles is one of the easiest yet most effective ways that most interior designers and décor enthusiasts swear by. Whether a bright couch, colourful cushions, monotoned rug, or patterned curtains, fabrics can make a massive difference to any space. Besides the visual aspect, choosing the right mix of shades can add warmth and comfort to your home. Don’t forget to play with textures too! They can hold contrasting colours together, creating an attractive, fresh, and alive outcome.

3. Glam up with creative art and accessories

Those of you who are apprehensive about using bold colours on walls or in the form of furniture can still add a hint of visual interest through art and accessories. And it is rightly said that a home’s personality is hidden in those little details, from tall vases to family portrait frames, standing metallic mirrors to foyer cabinets. When following this approach, remember that less is more. Rather than overcrowding the space with too many elements, stick to a few stand-out pieces and notice them becoming the conversation starters when you have guests coming over!

These are a few tips for moving into a new house or wanting a refreshed look. The key is to keep the usage of bold and bright colours to a minimum so that you can create a balance and yet bring the much-needed vibrancy and energy into the space.

