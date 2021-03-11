Home / Lifestyle / Art Culture / Croatia's Museum of Illusion goes global
art culture

Croatia's Museum of Illusion goes global

The Museum Of Illusions, which initially opened up in Zagreb, Croatia has become the world's largest chain of private museums. The museum that is based on a National Geographic TV show is now open in various parts of the world including Paris, New York, Dubai, Toronto, Vienna and Shanghai.
Reuters, Zagreb
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 08:52 AM IST
Opening the doors of perception, Croatia's Museum of Illusion goes global(Reuters)

The Museum of Illusions in Zagreb has in reality grown into the world's biggest chain of private museums, offering fun as well education as it explores different perspectives in the human mind.

The museum displays a number of optical illusions such as water flowing uphill in defiance of gravity, a maze of mirrors, or climbing the ceiling.

"The illusions are entertaining and brilliant reminders that our perception of the world is sometimes just a perception" the museum says.

The Museum of Illusions opened in 2015 after two years of preparations inspired by the "Brain Games" TV show on the National Geographic channel.

"It was an idea about exploring the human mind in a different way," said Roko Zivkovic, the museum's owner and founder.

The museum has now become one of the most visited in the Croatian capital and has opened up franchises overseas due to the interest shown by foreign visitors.

"In these almost six years we turned into the biggest museum chain in the world with a presence in 30 places," Zivkovic said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Where workers unite: Kerala to get India’s first labour movement museum

Helping a star to shine: Meet the woman who lit up Mumbai’s Rajabai clock tower

Make your spaces fit you better: Tips from environmental psychologist Lily Bernheimer

In the shades: Notes from a formerly colour-blind artist

The locations include Paris, New York, Dubai, Toronto, Vienna and Shanghai.

"Even during this pandemic period we managed to open eight museums elsewhere." Zivkovic said.

However, business was not entirely unaffected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Now we can receive here in Zagreb 20 or 30 visitors at a time, depending on the restrictions. The number of visitors fell as tourists and school groups at the moment do not come for a visit as before," Zivkovic said.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
museums illusion
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP