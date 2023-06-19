Dali's ashtray in Mumbai

The Air India Collection Exhibition at the National Gallery of Modern Art, Mumbai runs from 13th June to 13th August, 2023

NGMA director Nazneen Banu recounted how the art endowment was handed over by Air India to the ministry earlier this year. The collection, housed in a heavily-guarded climate-controlled hall on the first floor of the 23-storey Air India building at Nariman Point, will soon be brought to the NGMA, where, at the moment, 200 objects are on display.

Artist Brinda Miller shared the story of how she received a ticket to New York in exchange for two of her paintings in 1985. At the time, the airline bought art directly from artists like S. H Raza and Laxman Shrestha paying sometimes in cash and sometimes with tickets. Its collection boasts of works by eminent artists from the Bombay Progressive Group, among others.

Speaking at the inauguration, Lekhi wasn't convinced it was. "When you hear the story of an elephant being exchanged for an ashtray, I feel that’s an expensive deal," she said.

Parikh, now silver-haired and retired from Air India, was at the opening of the exhibition. She sat flanked by M F Hussain’s horses, in a cascading mural of movement, and a flaming V S Gaitonde in shades of copper and orange. The room filled up steadily with art lovers, curators and collectors, who waited for Meenakshi Lekhi, the Union minister of state for external affairs and culture, to inaugurate this art show.

This story of art for an elephant has since been widely reported and caught popular imagination. And the ashtrays from the limited edition set of 500, scattered around the globe, are now heirlooms.

Dali and the baby Surus never took to one another. Or so the story goes. Perhaps the baby elephant, separated from its mother, and transported thousands of miles to an alien olive orchard in a village in Spain, was less charmed with the quality of Dali’s imagination than the rest of the world. Whatever the reasons, a few years later, Surus was sent away to Barcelona Zoo.

When Dali received his baby elephant, he named him Surus, after Carthaginian general Hannibal’s favourite elephant, who crossed the Alps with him to defeat the Romans in what is one of the greatest battles of history.

The elephants and swans in Dali’s Air India ashtray, first appeared in his 1937 painting titled Swans Reflecting Elephants. This canvas features swans that surreally transform into elephants as they stand against bare trees and a still pool of water, in reverse image reflection.

Dali’s 1949 painting titled The Elephants features two such mammoth animals, surreally supported by stilts, each bearing an obelisk suspended slightly above the animal.

Elephants had fascinated Dali for years. They appear as a recurring motif in his works, appearing to symbolise power and strength. Critics trace some of this influence to the Elephant and Obelisk statue designed by the famous seventeenth-century Italian architect and sculptor Gian Lorenzo Bernini

For Dali, the payment of an elephant was not nearly as bizarre as it sounds.

A baby elephant was eventually found at the Bangalore zoo and brought to Mumbai, where it was temporarily housed in the Byculla zoo, while Parikh and her team got the elephant’s travel papers in order. The last Parikh saw of the animal was when she helped load it into the cargo section of an Air India flight bound for Geneva, where it would be received and sent by overland transport to Dali’s village, Cadaques, in Spain, Parikh said.

The ashtray forms part of a large collection, comprising nearly 5,000 paintings and 3,000 artefacts, built painstakingly over the past six decades and more. Some parts of this collection were exhibited for the first time in public at the National Gallery of Modern Art in New Delhi in January. The show, titled, The Air India Collection Exhibition, opened in Mumbai last week.

Over half a century later, the Dali ashtray is on display in Mumbai.

Dali’s design was sent to Limoges, a city in France, where 500 limited edition pieces were specially crafted in porcelain, for the airlines' offices, and first-class passengers.

Dali designed the most unique ashtray in the world for Air India, a surreal combination that fused elephants, swans and a serpent around an aeroplane fuselage-like sea shell space.

Parikh was duly despatched by her boss to the Byculla zoo. The elephant was needed to pay Salvador Dali, the Spanish surrealist painter, for an artefact he was designing, commissioned by a team of Air India executives, who met the painter in New York.

Uttara Parikh was a young advertising executive in the (what was then) Bombay office of Air India, when one day in 1967, the phone rang. It was the Geneva team with an unusual request: We need a baby elephant. Can you buy one?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Uttara Parikh was a young advertising executive in the (what was then) Bombay office of Air India, when one day in 1967, the phone rang. It was the Geneva team with an unusual request: We need a baby elephant. Can you buy one?

PREMIUM Ashtray designed by Salvador Dali at the NGMA, Mumbai (Picture courtesy the NGMA)

Parikh was duly despatched by her boss to the Byculla zoo. The elephant was needed to pay Salvador Dali, the Spanish surrealist painter, for an artefact he was designing, commissioned by a team of Air India executives, who met the painter in New York.

Uttara Parikh in her Air India office in 1999 (picture courtesy Uttara Parikh) (picture courtesy Uttara Parikh)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dali designed the most unique ashtray in the world for Air India, a surreal combination that fused elephants, swans and a serpent around an aeroplane fuselage-like sea shell space.

Dali’s design was sent to Limoges, a city in France, where 500 limited edition pieces were specially crafted in porcelain, for the airlines' offices, and first-class passengers.

Over half a century later, the Dali ashtray is on display in Mumbai.

Ashtray designed by Salvador Dali at the NGMA, Mumbai (Picture courtesy the NGMA)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The ashtray forms part of a large collection, comprising nearly 5,000 paintings and 3,000 artefacts, built painstakingly over the past six decades and more. Some parts of this collection were exhibited for the first time in public at the National Gallery of Modern Art in New Delhi in January. The show, titled, The Air India Collection Exhibition, opened in Mumbai last week.

A baby elephant was eventually found at the Bangalore zoo and brought to Mumbai, where it was temporarily housed in the Byculla zoo, while Parikh and her team got the elephant’s travel papers in order. The last Parikh saw of the animal was when she helped load it into the cargo section of an Air India flight bound for Geneva, where it would be received and sent by overland transport to Dali’s village, Cadaques, in Spain, Parikh said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For Dali, the payment of an elephant was not nearly as bizarre as it sounds.

Elephants had fascinated Dali for years. They appear as a recurring motif in his works, appearing to symbolise power and strength. Critics trace some of this influence to the Elephant and Obelisk statue designed by the famous seventeenth-century Italian architect and sculptor Gian Lorenzo Bernini

The Elephants by Dali (Dalipaintings)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dali’s 1949 painting titled The Elephants features two such mammoth animals, surreally supported by stilts, each bearing an obelisk suspended slightly above the animal.

The elephants and swans in Dali’s Air India ashtray, first appeared in his 1937 painting titled Swans Reflecting Elephants. This canvas features swans that surreally transform into elephants as they stand against bare trees and a still pool of water, in reverse image reflection.

Swans reflecting Elephants by Dali (Dalipaintings)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When Dali received his baby elephant, he named him Surus, after Carthaginian general Hannibal’s favourite elephant, who crossed the Alps with him to defeat the Romans in what is one of the greatest battles of history.

Dali and the baby Surus never took to one another. Or so the story goes. Perhaps the baby elephant, separated from its mother, and transported thousands of miles to an alien olive orchard in a village in Spain, was less charmed with the quality of Dali’s imagination than the rest of the world. Whatever the reasons, a few years later, Surus was sent away to Barcelona Zoo.

This story of art for an elephant has since been widely reported and caught popular imagination. And the ashtrays from the limited edition set of 500, scattered around the globe, are now heirlooms.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Was it worth it?

Parikh, now silver-haired and retired from Air India, was at the opening of the exhibition. She sat flanked by M F Hussain’s horses, in a cascading mural of movement, and a flaming V S Gaitonde in shades of copper and orange. The room filled up steadily with art lovers, curators and collectors, who waited for Meenakshi Lekhi, the Union minister of state for external affairs and culture, to inaugurate this art show.

Speaking at the inauguration, Lekhi wasn't convinced it was. "When you hear the story of an elephant being exchanged for an ashtray, I feel that’s an expensive deal," she said.

Interestingly, the airline routinely bartered tickets for art.

Artist Brinda Miller shared the story of how she received a ticket to New York in exchange for two of her paintings in 1985. At the time, the airline bought art directly from artists like S. H Raza and Laxman Shrestha paying sometimes in cash and sometimes with tickets. Its collection boasts of works by eminent artists from the Bombay Progressive Group, among others.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

NGMA director Nazneen Banu recounted how the art endowment was handed over by Air India to the ministry earlier this year. The collection, housed in a heavily-guarded climate-controlled hall on the first floor of the 23-storey Air India building at Nariman Point, will soon be brought to the NGMA, where, at the moment, 200 objects are on display.

Fisherman by Chandrakant S Chavan (picture courtesy NGMA)

The Air India Collection Exhibition at the National Gallery of Modern Art, Mumbai runs from 13th June to 13th August, 2023