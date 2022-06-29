DelhiArtDiary: Tribal works take centrestage

It’s common to see old hands deftly holding the brush, using natural paints, to create figurines that are peculiar to tribal art. But at an upcoming show in the city, the expert skills and artistic sensibilities of young tribal artists will shine under the spotlight. Displayed as part of an exhibition, Prakrut, these will bring to the forefront, the vision of these budding artists while promising the viewer to get enamoured by their freshness and flair in imagination.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Presented by The Raza Foundation, the show will have two works each by 20 artists. One among them is Sunita Bhavor, an artist from the Bhil tribe, who is extremely excited about her debut at an exhibition. “Mai paanch saal se painting kar rahi hun. Bhopal mein Janjaati Sangrahalaya (museum) ki deewaron par bhi mera kaam hai. But this is the first time my work is being exhibited at an exhibition. Achha lag raha hai ki log meri mehnat se banaya hua kaam dekhenge,” says Bhavor.

An artwork by Rinku Baiga from Madhya Pradesh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Prakrut means authentic. Natural from prakruti, which is unbiased,” says Akhilesh Verma, curator, adding, “A lot of work has been done by the artists from this community and tribe, and a lot of them are very well recognised. But we wanted to present a similar opportunity to the younger and emerging artists, and give a platform to showcase their talent... These artists don’t necessarily think like the urban modern artists. They have their way of dealing with the times and have been doing work in their community for a long time.”

Another artist, Kamta Tahed, talks endearingly about having learned the skill by observing her mother-in-law paint. “I have been painting for the last 15 years. It was my mother-in-law from whom I learned it. Initially, I used to paint alongside her but gradually started doing it on my own. I usually take her along to exhibitions around the country, wherever my work is displayed,” shares Tahed, who is also from the Bhil tribe. She adds, “Sabse achha tab lagta hai jab mai bahar jaati hun aur log mujhe pehchante hain. Mere naam se log mujhe jaanne lage hain.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Catch It Live

What: Prakrut

Where: Triveni Kala Sangam, 205, Tansen Marg

When: July 2 to 10

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House on Blue and Violet Lines

For more stories follow Facebook and Twitter