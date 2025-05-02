Designing interiors for kids and family: 5 tips for stylish and practical homes

The aesthetics of your interiors don’t need to be compromised just because you’re living with little ones. In fact, they can be both stylish and functional, designed to adapt to your child's growth as well as be practical. You can create a cohesive interiors that look stylish, all while balancing comfort for your kid. Channel comfort and style in your home for you and your family.(Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Giulia Baima Bollone, Director, Embassy Interiors Pvt Ltd, shared how to design interiors with your kids in mind.

She said, “Designing homes for families with young kids means finding a balance between functionality and style. It's about creating spaces that can handle the chaos of daily life without sacrificing beauty. With smart storage, adaptable layouts, and the right materials, homes can be both practical and lovely. Good design can make a big difference in family life, turning busy spaces into calm and welcoming ones.”

Here's the entire guide that Giulia shared:

1. Base

Start with a neutral, calming base.

Soft, neutral tones create a serene backdrop that works for all ages, and it allows toys, artwork, and kids' accessories to add pops of colour and personality.

Material selection should privilege sensory calm and indoor air quality. Specify low-VOC paints, plant-based finishes, and natural fibres, cotton, wool, bamboo, particularly in sleep spaces. Omit high-gloss or reflective surfaces; they amplify visual noise and demand constant maintenance.

Select flooring with both tactility and resilience in mind: cork for its acoustic dampening, timber for warmth and repairability, or rubberised composites for impact absorption in early developmental zones. A muted-toned palette supports visual continuity and mitigates overstimulation.

2. Lighting

Lighting should support your child’s daily rhythm. Let in as much natural daylight as possible through well-placed windows or skylights.

In the evenings, use a mix of soft general lighting and focused task lighting, like dimmable wall lights or hidden strips, to help shift from play to rest.

Avoid bright overhead lights, especially in bedrooms. Instead, choose warm, gentle light that creates a calm atmosphere.

3. Furniture

Choose furniture that grows with your family. Think convertible cribs, adjustable chairs, and ottomans with hidden storage. Pieces that can transition through stages save space, money, and decision fatigue.

Furniture for kids should prioritise safety, functionality, and aesthetics. Opt for soft, rounded shapes to prevent injuries, durable materials that withstand wear and tear, and built-in storage to maintain tidiness. Low-profile furniture encourages kids' independence and accessibility, creating a space that's both practical and visually calm.

Embrace storage as a design feature. Built-ins, woven baskets, and low open shelving make cleanup a breeze and encourage kids to participate. Stylish storage means less clutter and more calm.

4. Textile

Incorporate tactile, durable materials in upholstery and textiles. Kids learn through touch, so choose materials that can stand up to wear and tear but still feel good, like leather, wool, or indoor-outdoor fabrics. Natural textures add warmth and interest too.

5. Layout