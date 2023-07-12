Discover serenity: 5 ways to create your zen corner at home

Returning home after a tiring day at work and instantly experiencing a wave of tranquillity is truly unbeatable. The ambience of our living space has a significant impact on our mood and overall well-being. In the midst of our busy lives, it's important to carve out spaces that promote inner calm and serenity. Creating a zen corner at home provides an oasis of tranquillity, allowing you to escape the noise and find moments of peace. Whether you're seeking a dedicated area for meditation, mindfulness practices, or simply a space to unwind, curating your zen corner can have a profound impact on your overall well-being. (Also read: Love the rains, but hate the damage? Here are 6 tips to take care of your home this monsoon )

Ways to create your zen corner at home

Creating a zen corner at home allows you to cultivate a space dedicated to relaxation, reflection, and self-care.(Julian Bock on Unsplash)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Deepika Jindal, Creative Head and Managing Director, Jindal Lifestyle Ltd, shares with HT Lifestyle five powerful ways to curate your zen space and create an oasis of mindfulness and relaxation that resonates deeply with you.

1. Follow minimalist design

Start by embracing the beauty of simplicity and adopting a minimalist design for your zen space. Remove all unnecessary items and opt for clean lines and uncluttered surfaces. Choose furniture and decor pieces that have a simple and understated elegance. A clutter-free environment helps organise your mind and encourages a sense of calmness and focus.

2. Use eco-friendly decor accessories

Infuse your zen space with a touch of nature by adding eco-friendly decor accessories. Choose sustainable materials such as bamboo, jute, or reclaimed wood for furniture and flooring. Opt for organic textiles like cotton or linen for cushions and curtains. You can create an environment that is in harmony with nature when you choose eco-friendly decor items, promoting a sense of peace and mindfulness.

3. Use a lighter colour palette

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Colours play a significant role in setting the mood of a space. For your zen corner, opt for a lighter colour palette that creates an airy and serene ambience. Soft pastel shades like light blues, pale greens, and gentle yellows promote relaxation and calmness. Avoid bold and vibrant colours that can be visually stimulating and instead opt for soft, soothing hues that contribute to a peaceful atmosphere.

4. Spruce up your space with plants and flowers

Plants can remarkably lift our moods. You can bring the beauty of nature indoors by having plants and flowers in your zen space. Indoor plants add a touch of greenery, purify the air, and create a sense of vitality. At first, choose low-maintenance plants such as peace lilies, snake plants, or succulents requiring minimal care. Gradually, add fresh flowers that infuse your space with their natural fragrance, invigorating your mind and fostering creativity and rejuvenation.

5. Usher in plenty of natural light in your space

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Natural light has a profound impact on our well-being. When curating your zen space, prioritise access to natural light. Position your furniture and decor in a way that allows sunlight to flow into the room. Avoid heavy curtains or blinds that block natural light and instead opt for sheer or light-coloured window treatments. Natural light not only brightens your space but also boosts mood and enhances a sense of oneness with nature.

Your zen space is your sanctuary, a refuge from the chaos and noise that often permeate our lives. It's not about the size or grandeur of the space but rather the intention and care you put into curating it. Whether it's a dedicated room, a cosy corner, a balcony, or a serene spot by the window in your home, what truly matters is creating a space that aligns with your deepest aspirations and provides you with a sense of calm and peace.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}