Disney updates Jungle Cruise after insensitive depiction of indigenous people
- Disney updates a legacy theme park ride, Jungle Cruise, after being criticised for racist depiction of animatronic indigenous people as savages or headhunters.
Jungle Cruise, one of the original Disney parks' rides, is getting a 21st century remodel, criticised for its depiction of animatronic indigenous people as savages or headhunters.
It's the latest update to a legacy theme park ride criticised in years past as being racist.
The ride will updated by Disney “imagineers" at the Disneyland park in California and the Magic Kingdom park in Florida with a new storyline and characters that “reflect and value the diversity of the world around us," Disney said in a blog post Monday.
“As Imagineers, it is our responsibility to ensure experiences we create and stories we share reflect the voices and perspectives of the world around us," said Carmen Smith, a Disney executive, in the blog post.
The ride first opened at Disneyland in 1955.
Last summer, amid calls to change the Splash Mountain theme park ride over its ties to “Song of the South,” the 1946 movie many view as racist, Disney officials said it was recasting the ride so that it is based on “The Princess and the Frog,” a 2009 Disney film with an African American female lead.
Disney said at the time that the changes had been in the works since the previous year, but the announcement came as companies across the U.S. were renaming racially charged, decades-old brands amid worldwide protests for racial justice after the police custody death of George Floyd in Minnesota.
Three years ago, Disney eliminated a “Bride Auction" scene, deemed offensive since it depicted women lining up for auction, from its Pirates of the Caribbean ride.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Disney updates Jungle Cruise after insensitive depiction of indigenous people
- Disney updates a legacy theme park ride, Jungle Cruise, after being criticised for racist depiction of animatronic indigenous people as savages or headhunters.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Poetry lovers rejoice, here’s something to bring back your rhythm!
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How sign language helped connect diverse 'mini India' at R-Day camp amid Covid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Austrian artist Arik Brauer dies at 92
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Here's why some people 'hear the dead'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi meets artists ahead of R-Day parade, urges them to strengthen India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Black, British, forgotten: UK arts retell lost tales
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tamil translation of French novel wins Romain Rolland Book Prize at Kolkata
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amanda Gorman showed why schools should teach poetry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In portrait series 'The Apprentice', Israeli artist paints 120 shades of Trump
- From painting 'an icon' to a 'tragic figure', Israeli painter Iddo Markus flaunts oil-colour works on canvas and wood that feature 120 shades of Donald Trump as a part of a portrait series - 'The Apprentice'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
These artists craft natural wonders to boost conservation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Redrawing the boundaries of the cricketing world: Sporting Life by Rudraneil Sengupta
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian philosophy of oneness has special relevance in today's world: Naidu
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi assures commitment to preserve Assam's culture ahead of visit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Queer eye: There’s a new trans news magazine in Madurai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox