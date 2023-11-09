Diwali 2023: 5 unique and eco-friendly diya decor ideas for a greener celebration

Diwali also known as Deepawali, is a significant Hindu festival which is celebrated with great pomp and enthusiasm. This year it will be observed on Sunday, November 12. As the festival of lights approaches, why not celebrate Diwali with a touch of eco-consciousness? Embracing sustainable practices doesn't mean compromising on aesthetics. In fact, it opens up a world of creative possibilities! This Diwali, let's add a green twist to our celebrations with these five unique and eco-friendly DIY diya decor ideas from Moj Creator Sushil Brahmbhatt. From upcycled materials to nature-inspired designs, these suggestions will not only brighten up your home but also contribute to a greener, more mindful Diwali. (Also read: Festive home decor: 7 creative hacks and ideas for a unique and stylish makeover )

1. Upcycled Glass Jar Diyas

Transforming old glass jars into radiant diyas is not only a sustainable option but also a fantastic way to add a touch of nostalgia to your decorations. Clean and paint the jars in vibrant Diwali colours, and place a tealight or an oil lamp inside. The result? A beautiful play of colours that will illuminate your home with a warm, eco-friendly glow.

2. Clay Pot Masterpieces

Opt for traditionally crafted clay pots as the base for your diyas. You can either paint them with intricate designs or leave them in their natural, rustic state for an earthy appeal. These clay pot diyas not only look charming but also support local artisans and promote sustainable materials. Light them up, and watch as the warm glow enhances the festive ambience.

3. Nature-Inspired Leaf Luminaries

Step into your garden and gather a variety of leaves. Coat them with a thin layer of eco-friendly glue and gently press them onto plain, recycled paper lanterns. Once the glue dries, the leaves create a stunning, nature-inspired luminary effect when lit from within. These leaf luminaries not only celebrate the beauty of nature but also make for a biodegradable and eco-conscious decor choice.

4. Recycled Newspaper Roll Diya Stands

Give old newspapers a new lease on life by crafting them into unique diya/candle stand shapes. Roll strips of newspaper tightly and secure them with eco-friendly glue to create the basic stand structure. Once dry, paint them in vibrant colours, and voila! These recycled newspaper roll diyas stands not only reduce waste but also showcase your commitment to sustainability in a creative way.

5. Sustainable Coconut Shell Diyas

Embrace the natural elegance of coconut shells by upcycling them into stunning diyas. Clean and polish the shells to highlight their inherent beauty, and add a small holder for the oil lamp or tea light. These coconut shell diyas not only make for an eye-catching centrepiece but also contribute to waste reduction by repurposing a commonly discarded item.

This Diwali, let's not only celebrate the triumph of light over darkness but also make a positive impact on the environment. With these eco-friendly diya decor ideas, you can illuminate your home with a conscious, green glow, making this festival truly special and sustainable.

