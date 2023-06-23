Dutch archaeologists find 4,000-year-old shrine

Archaeologists in the Netherlands have found a 4,000-year-old shrine made up of ditches and burial mounds. The site was excavated at Tiel, which lies 72 kilometers (44.7 miles) from The Hague. It was the first such discovery in the Netherlands, according to the town's website.

A view shows the 4,000-year-old Stonehenge-like sanctuary discovered in Tiel. (MUNICIPALITY OF TIEL/REUTERS)

"What a spectacular archaeological discovery!" A statement on its Facebook page added. (Also Read | National Painters' Camp celebrates Kashmir's rich heritage)

The 'Stonehenge of the Netherlands'

The site has been dubbed as the "Stonehenge of the Netherlands" by local media. The sanctuary — like the stone circle in England — was built to align with the sun on solstices.

The burial mound contained the remains of some 60 men, women and children. The site was used for sacrificial festivals, rituals, celebrations and burials for nearly 800 years. (Also Read | Yoga instructor sets out to decolonize yoga in Germany)

The site was excavated in 2017, but its significance has only now become clear.

"Everything was hidden deep underground," the town said.

Some 1 million objects, including a 1,000 year-old glass bead, have been excavated from the sanctuary.

The oldest artefacts are estimated to date back to 2,500 B.C.