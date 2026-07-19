Elevate your cooking space with these kitchen decor ideas that balance aesthetics and utility

The kitchen is the undisputed heartbeat of the modern home, as it endures the highest daily foot traffic; this high-utility zone frequently requires a visual refresh. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Arth Kumar, founder and principal designer at Shreem Interior Design, shared design strategies that will help elevate your culinary space.

These kitchen decor ideas that are worth trying to elevate your space. (Shreem Interior Design)

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Statement lighting

Good lighting is often forgotten during a kitchen remodel. Effective kitchen lighting does more than just make your culinary space look beautiful; it keeps it safe and functional, makes daily meal prep easier, and creates an inviting and cosy atmosphere.

Good lighting is often forgotten during a kitchen remodel.

Arth suggests installing bright under-cabinet LED strips to illuminate countertops and avoid shadows, using flush mounts or discreet recessed ceiling fixtures for general warmth, and adding internal cabinet lighting to showcase fine glassware or curated art. You can also hang oversized pendant lights or a grand chandelier above the central island.

The multi-functional island

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{{^usCountry}} “A well-designed central island serves as the ultimate anchor for modern, modular kitchen layouts,” said Arth. He advises to strategically connect the sink, cooktop and refrigerator to create an efficient, comfortable and intuitive cooking experience. Also, ensure there is ample walk space between the island and surrounding appliances. You can also add sleek bar stools to create a casual hub for entertaining guests. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “A well-designed central island serves as the ultimate anchor for modern, modular kitchen layouts,” said Arth. He advises to strategically connect the sink, cooktop and refrigerator to create an efficient, comfortable and intuitive cooking experience. Also, ensure there is ample walk space between the island and surrounding appliances. You can also add sleek bar stools to create a casual hub for entertaining guests. {{/usCountry}}

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Crockery bridges the gap between daily utility and high-end interior styling.

Curated tableware

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Crockery bridges the gap between daily utility and high-end interior styling. You can display vibrant serving bowls, artisanal teapots, and cake stands openly. You can also use heavy, textured ceramic dinnerware to elevate the casual dining experience. Arth recommends editing your collection regularly to prevent physical clutter on open surfaces. You can also introduce seasonal tableware for special gatherings.

Smart cabinetry

The right storage design maximises your space and silences daily visual noise. According to Arth, swap lower base cabinets for deep pull-outs to access heavy pots easily, utilise built-in organisers, spice pull-outs, and hidden appliance garages. Also, match the cabinet profile to your architectural flow for a seamless look and opt for soft-close hinges and drawers to reduce noise and improve durability.

Bring the outdoors in

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Integrating live plants brings in vibrancy, purifies indoor air, and provides fresh ingredients. You can grow fresh lemon grass, curry leaf, pandan leaves, rosemary, mint, and coriander near natural light. Place hardy snake plants or trailing money plants to keep the air clean. You can place fresh blooms on the island or along a windowsill. Can use vintage pitchers, colourful ceramics or vases to display your floral arrangement.

The right storage design maximises your space and silences daily visual noise.

Open shelves

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“Open shelving remains a dominant design choice for injecting modern, airy vibes into a kitchen,” highlighted Arth. You can use open ledges to display vintage mugs, heirloom china, or tinted glassware. You can store your most-used daily plates and bowls here for quick grabbing.

Strategic tiling

Your choice of splashback and flooring tiles dictates the structural mood of the entire room. Arth advises choosing large-format marble-look porcelain tiles to minimise scrubbing grout lines. Match your wall splashback tiles to your flooring for a unified colour palette. You can also use vibrant mosaics or patterned tiles on a single feature wall for personality.