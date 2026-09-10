Everyday Explained: Why do cats prefer cardboard boxes over expensive beds?

The internet is full of videos of cats playing with cardboard boxes and hiding inside them. While they look absolutely cute and playful, have you ever wondered why your cat often chooses to curl up inside a cardboard box instead of resting on the comfortable bed you bought for them? In this edition of HT Lifestyle’s ‘Everyday Explained’, we break down why these feline creatures are so drawn to empty cardboard boxes and what makes them such an irresistible hiding spot.

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Provide comfort

A cardboard box serves as a safe place for cats who need warmth and emotional protection. It becomes more than just a shelter for them. Research conducted in PLOS ONE also indicates that cardboard boxes are synonymous with comfort and help cats adapt to new environments.

A cardboard box serves as a safe place for cats who need warmth and emotional protection.

Help control temperature

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{{^usCountry}} Most homes have temperatures ranging between 72 to 76 degrees Fahrenheit, which is slightly cold for cats. Cats usually need temperatures ranging between 86 to 97 degrees Fahrenheit, and these cardboard boxes provide them insulation, and the small space helps retain body heat as well. This makes them gravitate towards those small cardboard boxes for some warmth and a cosy feel. Brings out the wild feline {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Most homes have temperatures ranging between 72 to 76 degrees Fahrenheit, which is slightly cold for cats. Cats usually need temperatures ranging between 86 to 97 degrees Fahrenheit, and these cardboard boxes provide them insulation, and the small space helps retain body heat as well. This makes them gravitate towards those small cardboard boxes for some warmth and a cosy feel. Brings out the wild feline {{/usCountry}}

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Cats belong to the Felidae family, which means they are born to hunt. A cardboard box allows them to sneak, jump, hide, and play as they used to in the natural environment.

Avoid dangerous situations

Research published in Applied Animal Behavioural Science indicates that cats love to sit in boxes because they feel it’s the way to protect themselves from dangerous situations. They see boxes as their protective shelter.

Scratch and chew

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Cats love boxes because they give them space to scratch their nails, chew, and pounce, as they do it in their natural habitat.

Cats gravitate towards those small cardboard boxes for some warmth and a cosy feel.

Perfect place for anti-social cats

Some cats are anti-social, and they don’t like to be disturbed by whatever is happening around them. They just love their alone time, and cardboard boxes provide them with that space to just sit and relax. They hide in the box to avoid unnecessary socialising.

Curiosity

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Cats are known to have boundless curiosity. They just want to investigate everything that piques their interest. The signature smell of these cardboard boxes attracts them, and they become curious to know what this new object in the room is.