Couple gets stuck inside IKEA during Dubai flood, treated to warm food and comfortable bed. Watch

A daughter took to Instagram to share a note of thanks for IKEA UAE. In her share, she expressed how the store helped her parents during the Dubai flood. The outlet not only provided shelter to the elderly couple but also treated them to food. Dubai flood: The image shows an elderly couple inside IKEA UAE. (Instagram/@msleannemarrie)

“Thank you so much, IKEA UAE, for your kindness and generosity in accommodating my parents last 16th April 2024. My parents were stuck in Dubai as the roads were closed due to the heavy rain and floods. Thankfully, they went to IKEA for dinner as they were around the area. They were the last customers, and before they closed, the staff found out that my parents were planning to sleep in the car... Guess what?” Leanne Marrie wrote.

She explained how the store prepared a bed and a place to sleep and gave them “toiletries, snacks, pillows and free breakfast”. She also shared a video that shows her parents in the store.

Take a look at the video here:

The video was posted a day ago. Since then, the clip has collected more than 1.2 lakh views. The share has further accumulated nearly 3,900 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share.

What did Instagram users say about this viral video?

“Wow! Well done, IKEA. Hope your folks eventually made it home safely,” posted an Instagram user. Leanne Marrie replied, “Thank God they did!”

Another shared, “This kind of video needs to be seen in the efforts of everyone to help and support each other. Thank you for sharing this.”

A third expressed, “That’s amazing! How lovely.”

A fourth commented, “This is heartwarming.”

A fifth wrote, “How sweet of them.”

Dubai and other parts of the UAE received record-breaking rain earlier this week. It was the heaviest rainfall the desert nation has recorded in the past 75 years. The disaster caused waterlogging on the runway of Dubai Airport and led to flight cancellations and delays. It also flooded the malls in the city.