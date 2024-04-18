Cat clings to car's door in Dubai flood, viral video shows tale of survival

A day after Dubai faced its heaviest rain that resulted in flooding large parts of the glitzy city, a video showed a cat desperately trying to stay afloat by clinging to the door of a car. Dubai flood: The cat was rescued by a police official who arrived on a boat. (X/@DXBMediaOffice)

The cat was holding on to life with the support of the door handle of a car that was partially submerged in water.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

A Dubai Police official navigated towards the stranded cat on a rescue boat. The officer then gently scooped up the frightened animal and transferred it to the safety of the boat, which then moved ahead.

"Okay, let's go," he says in reassurance, as he lifts the cat who initially refuses to let go of the car's door handle.

The cat, evidently scared by the experience, was seen looking back at the car that gave it temporary refuge during the crisis.

The heartwarming moment was shared by Dubai Media Office on social media.

Watch the video of the cat being rescued:

Monday and Tuesday saw the torrential rain in Dubai and other parts of the UAE, with a storm, hail and flood waters bringing the city to a standstill. The desert nation recorded its heaviest rain in 75 years, authorities said.

The record-breaking rain on Tuesday flooded the runway of the Dubai airport, the world's busiest, resulting in flight diversions, delays and cancellations. Even on Thursday morning, the airport operations were not fully back on track, with flights continuing to be delayed and disrupted.

While schools declared a holiday, the Dubai government asked its employees to work from home. The iconic Sheikh Zayed Road, that connects Dubai and Abu Dhabi, saw slow-moving traffic on Tuesday. Thousands of commuters were stuck in traffic, stranded in their offices and homes.

While initially, cloud seeding - a process of manipulating clouds to increase rainfall - was blamed for the heavy downpour, a UAE government agency that oversees the process denied that any such operations took place before the storm.