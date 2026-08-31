Everyday explained: Why do we close our eyes while sneezing?

When we sneeze, our eyes automatically close. But is there any reason for that? Some people, especially school children, like to believe that closing their eyes stops their eyeballs from falling out of their sockets during a sneeze. Here is what is really going on.

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Why do we close our eyes when we sneeze?

To understand the closing of our eyes while we sneeze, we must first understand what sneezing actually is. According to Healthline, a sneeze is medically referred to as sternutation. It is an involuntary reaction that takes place when small particles like dust or pollen go up the nose and irritate the membrane.

As per the BBC, when an irritant is in contact with the nasal mucosa, it triggers the trigeminal nerve, which sends a signal that ends up in the lower part of the brain known as the medulla. In response, the chest expands, the lungs fill with air, and then one sneezes. A person sneezes around 5,000 droplets of mucus and air at speeds of up to 100 miles per hour.

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Sneezing is an involuntary action.

{{^usCountry}} Closing the eyes is one of the involuntary reactions of sneezing, and is a scientific mystery. There is no definitive clinical data that explains exactly why we close our eyes while sneezing. Some theories suggest that the eyelids stay shut so that the germs we sneeze out do not land on the eyes. It is also possible that a series of muscles tighten during the involuntary action. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Closing the eyes is one of the involuntary reactions of sneezing, and is a scientific mystery. There is no definitive clinical data that explains exactly why we close our eyes while sneezing. Some theories suggest that the eyelids stay shut so that the germs we sneeze out do not land on the eyes. It is also possible that a series of muscles tighten during the involuntary action. {{/usCountry}}

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Optometrist Bert Moritz of the Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, explained the phenomenon to NBC, saying, “This is an involuntary reflex. When our brain sends this muscle message, one part of the message is to close our eyes. It’s similar to a deep tendon reflex.”

A deep tendon reflex is simply an uncontrolled body response. It is what happens when a doctor taps on the knee with a tiny hammer and the knee jerks.

Does closing the eyes while sneezing protect the eyeballs from falling out?

While the exact cause of closing the eyes while sneezing remains unknown, one thing is certain: closing the eyes has nothing to do with the eyeballs attempting to fall out of the sockets during a sneeze.

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According to the Healthline website, it is possible to sneeze with one’s eyes open. However, to do so, most people will have to make a concerted effort to override their reflex to keep their eyes open.