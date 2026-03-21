Sneeze the day: Why cultures around the world dread the sniffles

We saw it during the pandemic, the fear that a simple sound can engender. Nothing felt more alarming than a nearby cough. In Japan, one sneeze signifies praise; two is criticism; three, disparagement. One can only imagine how the populace must suffer in allergy season. (Adobe Stock)

The sneeze has a similar history. In English, Polish, German, Spanish and a range of other Western languages, the ghosts of ancient plagues live on. When a person goes “achoo”, we say “bless you” or “salud” or “gesundheit”, all of which translate to: “to your health”.

But often, other wishes follow.

Sneeze a second time, and the wish one receives in Spanish is: dinero (money); three sneezes meets with amor (love); four or more with alergías (allergies), usually followed by laughter, because health, money and love are obviously more desirable than allergies.

But anything is better than illness, so even allergies will do.

The ghosts live on.

Often, in response to such a greeting in any language, the sniffler still responds with “thank you” or “amen” or “alhamdulillah” (Arabic for “praise be to God”; to which the greeter responds with Yarhamuk Allah, or May God have mercy on you). So great was the fear of illness, and so desperate the wish that the sneeze be nothing more, that even this lives on.

Traditions in ancient Eastern cultures are rather different.

In Iran, after the first sneeze, one is supposed to stop what one is doing for a few moments. If “achoo” interrupted a decision, it is taken as a sign that the gods or ancestors do not wish one to continue. Ignore this sign and you could encounter bad luck, it is said. If a second sneeze follows (and no more), the coast is clear; you may now do as you please.

In a range of Asian cultures, in fact, the sneeze is viewed as a portent of some kind, perhaps ill health or ill luck, or the presence of spirits of ill will.

“Hao kai” or “A great fortunate occurrence,” one says, rather hopefully, in Cantonese. “Aayul nooru” or “Live to 100” one says in Tamil. In Nepali, it is “Chiranjeevi bhawa” or “May you live long”. The Samoan offers “Manuia lou malaga” or “May your journey be blessed”.

In Japan, often among the most elaborate cultures when it comes to social customs, one sneeze signifies praise; two sneezes, criticism; three, disparagement; while four or more is taken to mean, quite reasonably, that a cold is on its way. That’s the most complicated interpretation I have come across yet and it always tickles me to think of it.

It’s hard to imagine the emotions that must course through the populace, in allergy season.

(Adam Jacot de Boinod is the author of The Meaning of Tingo and Other Extraordinary Words from Around the World. The views expressed are personal)