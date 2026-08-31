Expecting heavy rain? Here’s how to prepare your home for heavy downpours & strong winds

Heavy rain can leave your home dealing with more than just moisture, musty smells and dampness. It can also cause waterlogging, seepage and damage to walls and ceilings. Strong winds can make matters worse, particularly when balconies and windows are not properly prepared.

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I’ve been coming across several videos online where people have shared concerns about broken window panes, water entering homes, and damage to balconies during heavy rain and strong winds. While such incidents may not occur everywhere, they serve as a reminder to check the more vulnerable areas of your home before the weather worsens.

As the monsoon season has already begun, here’s how you can make your home monsoon-proof and prepare it for heavy rain and strong winds.

Check your windows before the next downpour.

Windows are among the first places where rainwater finds its way indoors, particularly when there are damaged seals, gaps or loose fittings. Before the next rain, check the edges of your windows for visible gaps, cracks or signs of previous water seepage. Make sure they close properly and that the drainage openings around the frame are not blocked.

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If you notice leakage, it is best to get it checked rather than placing towels around the area every time it rains.

Clear your balcony and drainage areas

A balcony can quickly become a problem area in your home interior design during heavy rain if its drainage outlet is blocked by leaves, dirt or other debris. Clean the drain and remove anything that could prevent water from flowing out. Also avoid placing too many planters, boxes or decorative objects near the drainage area.

Keep furniture slightly away from damp walls.

One simple home decor change that can make a difference during the monsoon is keeping your furniture slightly away from the walls. According to Vaishali Shah, Design Lead – Home Storage at Interio by Godrej, this can improve air circulation and help reduce moisture buildup.

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{{^usCountry}} This is particularly useful for wooden wardrobes, cabinets, sofas and other large pieces of furniture. Instead of placing everything tightly against the wall, leave a small gap wherever the space allows. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This is particularly useful for wooden wardrobes, cabinets, sofas and other large pieces of furniture. Instead of placing everything tightly against the wall, leave a small gap wherever the space allows. {{/usCountry}}

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Give your home an airy, uncluttered layout.

Monsoon weather can make homes feel closed-in, particularly when windows remain shut during heavy rain. An overcrowded room can make that feeling even stronger. Try rearranging furniture to maintain clear pathways and allow natural light and air to move through the space when weather conditions permit in your home interior design.

“A well-designed home is one that evolves with the seasons, balancing aesthetics with functionality,” says Vaishali Shah.

Protect your electronics from water.

Rainwater and electrical appliances are a combination you don't want to risk. Keep extension boards, chargers, laptops, televisions and other electronic devices away from windows, balconies and areas where water could enter. If water starts entering a room, avoid handling electrical equipment while standing in or near water.

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Choose monsoon-friendly soft furnishings.

You don't have to completely change your interiors for the rainy season. A few soft-furnishing updates can make your home feel cosier while keeping practicality in mind. Vaishali Shah recommends introducing textured cushions, throws and rugs in lightweight, moisture-friendly fabrics to make living spaces feel warm and inviting during rainy days.

For areas close to entrances or balconies, consider easy-to-clean rugs and mats rather than heavy furnishings that take a long time to dry.

A little preparation can go a long way

Monsoon-proofing your home does not always require major changes. A few simple precautions, from keeping furniture away from damp walls and protecting electronics to checking windows, balconies and areas prone to seepage, can help you prepare before the next downpour.

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The key is to act before the rain arrives rather than wait for moisture, waterlogging or strong winds to expose weak spots in your home. A little preparation can go a long way in protecting your belongings and keeping your home safer and more comfortable through the monsoon.

Frequently Asked Questions: How can I prevent my ceiling from getting damaged during heavy rain? Regularly check for signs of seepage, dampness, cracks, bubbling paint or water stains. Address the source of any leakage promptly and get recurring or serious damage inspected by a professional. Should I paint over a damp ceiling? Not immediately. Painting over a damp patch without addressing the source of the moisture may only hide the problem temporarily. Identify and fix the underlying seepage first. What should I do if water starts entering through my window? If it is safe, shift furniture and electronics away from the area and contain the water. Persistent leakage should be checked and repaired rather than repeatedly managed with towels.

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