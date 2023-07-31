Home / Lifestyle / Art Culture / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 31

ByHTC, New Delhi
Jul 31, 2023 12:27 AM IST

The evening of July 31 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

Why worry when it’s Monday for we are here to sort your day, and the week ahead! Check out all that you can explore in NCR, today:

#ArtAttack

What: Collectively Independent 2023

Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: July 28 to 31

Timing: 10am to 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#JustForLaughs

What: Pannu Yaar! Stand-up Comedy Show by Gurleen Pannu

Where: Auro Kitchen and Bar, DDA Shopping Complex, Sri Aurobindo Marg, Hauz Khas

When: July 31

Timing: 9pm

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#TuneIn

What: A Performance by Vipin Heero

Where: The Trialogue Studio, E 300, Block E, Greater Kailash I

When: July 31

Timing: 7.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#CineCall

What: The Word and the Teacher

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: July 31

Timing: 6.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

Monday, July 31, 2023
