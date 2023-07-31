HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 31
The evening of July 31 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
Why worry when it’s Monday for we are here to sort your day, and the week ahead! Check out all that you can explore in NCR, today:
#ArtAttack
What: Collectively Independent 2023
Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: July 28 to 31
Timing: 10am to 8pm
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
Entry: Free
#JustForLaughs
What: Pannu Yaar! Stand-up Comedy Show by Gurleen Pannu
Where: Auro Kitchen and Bar, DDA Shopping Complex, Sri Aurobindo Marg, Hauz Khas
When: July 31
Timing: 9pm
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#TuneIn
What: A Performance by Vipin Heero
Where: The Trialogue Studio, E 300, Block E, Greater Kailash I
When: July 31
Timing: 7.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#CineCall
What: The Word and the Teacher
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: July 31
Timing: 6.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
Entry: Free
