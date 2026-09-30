Festival ready or not? 5 bold textile swaps that can instantly make your home look festive

From cushion covers to rugs, you can bring the richness of Indian textiles into your home décor in several ways. The key is to balance the textures and let traditional motifs, colours and craftsmanship add character without overwhelming the space. The best part? You can refresh different corners of your home with textiles, depending on the look you want. So, if you are planning a festive refresh this season, here are five textile swaps you can make.

Different textile patterns that work for a festive home makeover

Traditional Indian motifs: Look for paisley, buta, jaali and floral-inspired motifs to bring a distinctly Indian festive feel through cushion covers, runners or curtains. Block prints: Hand-block-inspired patterns can add colour and craftsmanship without making the room feel overly elaborate. They work well on cushion covers, table linen and lightweight curtains. Floral patterns: Rich florals can instantly add warmth and colour. Choose larger motifs for statement pieces and smaller prints for subtle accents. Geometric patterns: If you prefer a more contemporary home, geometric prints can introduce pattern while keeping the decor structured and modern. Ikat patterns: The slightly irregular patterns of ikat can add texture and an artisanal feel to cushions, throws and upholstery accents. Paisley prints: A classic Indian textile motif, paisley can bring a traditional festive touch to cushions, table runners, bedspreads and curtains. Embroidered patterns: Embroidery, threadwork and subtle metallic detailing can add depth, particularly when used on accent textiles rather than throughout the room. Handloom-inspired textures: Woven patterns and slightly uneven textures can bring warmth and an artisanal character to a festive space without bold prints. Metallic or zari detailing: Small details of gold or silver through zari, borders, or woven accents can make textiles feel festive without making the entire room overly decorative.

1. Swap ordinary cushion covers with embroidered ones

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The first step to bringing Indian textiles into the home is to replace regular cushion covers with ones that have prints or embroidery. I feel that art and textures are a form of Indian history. Cushion covers are one of the easiest ways to introduce festive warmth without changing the entire room. Swap everyday solids for covers featuring paisley, floral, block prints, ikat, or traditional Indian motifs. If your sofa is neutral, brighter colours such as rust, mustard, deep green, or pink can instantly make the space feel more celebratory.

2. Add a textured table runner on your dining table

Rather than treating it as a home decor piece, it changes the look and feel of the dining area. Instead of completely changing your dining setup, add a printed or handwoven table runner. Block prints, ikat, kantha, or woven Indian textiles can bring colour and texture while keeping the table elegant. Pair it with simple crockery so the textile stays the visual focus.

3. Replace everyday curtains with lighter festive drapes

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Beyond blocking sunlight and providing privacy, curtains also give a room or home a fresh look each time. For the festive season, you may replace them with cotton, silk-blend, or printed curtains in warm tones or subtle traditional patterns. If your room already has plenty of colour, choose an understated textile with a woven texture rather than adding another bold print.

4. Bring in a patterned rug or dhurrie

A rug or dhurrie can ground the room while bringing in traditional craftsmanship. Geometric patterns, stripes, floral motifs, and handwoven Indian designs work especially well for a festive makeover. If you already have colourful furniture, choose a rug with a neutral base and small pops of colour to keep the room balanced. Beyond a festive home makeover, they also give the room a timeless, everlasting feel.

5. Dress up accent chairs with textile layers

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{{^usCountry}} Give an accent chair a seasonal refresh with a printed seat cushion, a small throw, or a textile draped over the back. Ajrakh, kalamkari, ikat, or block-printed fabrics can work especially well here, particularly when the rest of the room is neutral. A few things to keep in mind before making a festive makeover at home You can use the same textile in different areas of the home, such as on a console or sideboard, and use the cushion cover in the living room and bedroom.

You can bring in different Indian home textiles for a festive makeover.

The easiest way to make these changes work is to treat textiles as layers rather than trying to make every piece look festive at once.

Choose a colour palette that complements your existing interiors and introduce festive elements through two or three key textiles. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Give an accent chair a seasonal refresh with a printed seat cushion, a small throw, or a textile draped over the back. Ajrakh, kalamkari, ikat, or block-printed fabrics can work especially well here, particularly when the rest of the room is neutral. A few things to keep in mind before making a festive makeover at home You can use the same textile in different areas of the home, such as on a console or sideboard, and use the cushion cover in the living room and bedroom.

You can bring in different Indian home textiles for a festive makeover.

The easiest way to make these changes work is to treat textiles as layers rather than trying to make every piece look festive at once.

Choose a colour palette that complements your existing interiors and introduce festive elements through two or three key textiles. {{/usCountry}}

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Frequently Asked Questions: What textiles can I change for a festive home makeover? Tablecloths, textured cushion covers, and textured rugs can change the look of the home interior design. Which colours work well for festive home décor? Colours like green, gold, red, and silver work well in home decor for the festive season. How can I avoid making my festive décor look too busy? Choose a consistent colour palette and balance patterned textiles with solid or subtly textured pieces.

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