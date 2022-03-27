Florals and sequins for designer Keerthi Kadire

“Each one of us is a flower and in this garden of life we bloom,” says Keerthi Kadire who showcased her bridal collection, Alezaeh at the FDCI’s Lakme Fashion Week today.

The collection is an ode to an ideal bride. A girl who is vibrant and joyous, but also graceful. “Being creative, I always wandered in the garden of my mind where my creativity ran free and it seemed like a wonderland where I found my resonance with Alezeah,” says Kadire.

The collection is for a modern Indian bride who is unapologetically herself and exudes grace and elegance as she goes about her day but does not fear being playful and outgoing.

Ruffles, florals, pinks and sequins - the collection screamed festive and happy. With a day-time aesthetic and florals that stand out, we want our brides to feel their best on their special day. Modern silhouettes and summer colours, with applique work that adds a grounding and natural essence but also a pinch of shimmer to add the special-day glam. ““ I feel elated to be a part of FDCI x LAKME FASHION WEEK 2022. It’s my first time so it’s been an amazing experience and I can’t wait to continue showcasing every season. I couldn’t have thought of a better platform to showcase my Spring Summer 2022 collection ALEZAEH,” adds the designer.

