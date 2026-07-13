From a forgotten corner to your favourite spot: Here's how to transform your balcony into a stylish retreat

As our cities grow denser and apartments become more compact, the balcony has quietly become one of the most valuable spaces in a home. For many families, it is the closest everyday connection to fresh air, natural light and nature itself. Yet it is often treated as an afterthought, used to store household items or left largely unused. With a little care, even a modest balcony can become a place where you enjoy your morning tea, take a break after work, or simply spend a few quiet minutes outdoors. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Rohana Sarah, founder and CEO of Green World Design, shared tips to transform your balcony.

Here's how to transform your balcony into a stylish retreat. (Unsplash)

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Know your balcony

Rohana recommends spending a few days getting to know your balcony. Notice where the morning and afternoon sun falls, how much wind the space receives and how much time you can realistically spare for maintenance. Plants that naturally suit those conditions are much more likely to thrive.

Plants that naturally suit those conditions are much more likely to thrive.

Basil and mint grow well in sunny balconies, while ferns, pothos and areca palms are happier in shaded corners. If floor space is limited, hanging planters, climbers and vertical gardens are simple ways to add greenery without making the balcony feel crowded.

The balcony is more than just plants

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{{^usCountry}} “A good balcony is about more than plants,” said Rohana. Across many homes, people spend time on balconies that feel comfortable rather than elaborate. A chair, good drainage, durable materials and healthy plants usually create a space people return to every day. You can add comfortable seating, a small coffee table, and a few decorations to make it a cosy space. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “A good balcony is about more than plants,” said Rohana. Across many homes, people spend time on balconies that feel comfortable rather than elaborate. A chair, good drainage, durable materials and healthy plants usually create a space people return to every day. You can add comfortable seating, a small coffee table, and a few decorations to make it a cosy space. {{/usCountry}}

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Well-placed plants can help soften heat build-up, create a more pleasant microclimate and make the space feel cooler and more inviting.

Benefits of adding greenery to a balcony

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Greenery brings practical benefits. Well-placed plants can help soften heat build-up, create a more pleasant microclimate and make the space feel cooler and more inviting. Just as importantly, they introduce a welcome sense of calm into homes surrounded by traffic, screens and the pace of city life.

According to Rohana, a beautiful balcony is about how naturally it becomes part of your everyday life, creating opportunities to relax, reconnect with nature and make urban living more balanced. “A comfortable chair, a few healthy plants and a layout that fits your routine are usually enough to change how the space feels. Even a compact balcony can comfortably hold enough greenery to make you want to step outside more often,” added Rohana.

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