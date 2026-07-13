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From a forgotten corner to your favourite spot: Here's how to transform your balcony into a stylish retreat

From morning coffee to evening unwinding, here’s how to create a balcony you'll never want to leave.

Updated on: Jul 13, 2026 02:49 PM IST
By Anukriti Srivastava
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As our cities grow denser and apartments become more compact, the balcony has quietly become one of the most valuable spaces in a home. For many families, it is the closest everyday connection to fresh air, natural light and nature itself. Yet it is often treated as an afterthought, used to store household items or left largely unused. With a little care, even a modest balcony can become a place where you enjoy your morning tea, take a break after work, or simply spend a few quiet minutes outdoors. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Rohana Sarah, founder and CEO of Green World Design, shared tips to transform your balcony.

Here's how to transform your balcony into a stylish retreat. (Unsplash)
Here's how to transform your balcony into a stylish retreat. (Unsplash)

Also read | Step inside Shivangi Joshi's Mumbai home with chic interiors and a spacious balcony where she lives with her family

Know your balcony

Rohana recommends spending a few days getting to know your balcony. Notice where the morning and afternoon sun falls, how much wind the space receives and how much time you can realistically spare for maintenance. Plants that naturally suit those conditions are much more likely to thrive.

Plants that naturally suit those conditions are much more likely to thrive.

Basil and mint grow well in sunny balconies, while ferns, pothos and areca palms are happier in shaded corners. If floor space is limited, hanging planters, climbers and vertical gardens are simple ways to add greenery without making the balcony feel crowded.

The balcony is more than just plants

Well-placed plants can help soften heat build-up, create a more pleasant microclimate and make the space feel cooler and more inviting.

Benefits of adding greenery to a balcony

Greenery brings practical benefits. Well-placed plants can help soften heat build-up, create a more pleasant microclimate and make the space feel cooler and more inviting. Just as importantly, they introduce a welcome sense of calm into homes surrounded by traffic, screens and the pace of city life.

According to Rohana, a beautiful balcony is about how naturally it becomes part of your everyday life, creating opportunities to relax, reconnect with nature and make urban living more balanced. “A comfortable chair, a few healthy plants and a layout that fits your routine are usually enough to change how the space feels. Even a compact balcony can comfortably hold enough greenery to make you want to step outside more often,” added Rohana.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Anukriti Srivastava

Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.

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