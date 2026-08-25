From bulky furniture to dark colours: Living room mistakes that can make your space look smaller

Have you ever walked into your living room and felt like something was off, even though there's plenty of space? It's a common design dilemma. The issue, however, isn't in the area but in the design. It turns out that the choice of colours, the furniture and even the way you decorate your living room can be responsible for whether it feels spacious or, on the contrary, cramped and cluttered. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Taruna Singhi, director at Address Home, shared design mistakes to avoid while planning your living room.

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​Also read | Decorating your first home? Interior designers share 10 common mistakes to avoid for a stylish and functional space

Let a monotone palette do the talking

One of the biggest styling mistakes is introducing too many unrelated colours into one space. Contrasting walls, vibrant upholstery and an assortment of colourful accessories can break the room into smaller visual zones, making it appear busier than it really is.

Soft ivories, warm beiges, muted greens, gentle blues and elegant greys create seamless visual continuity.

According to Taruna Singhi, a layered monotone look, inspired by contemporary collections like Briza, offers a far more sophisticated and spacious alternative. Soft ivories, warm beiges, muted greens, gentle blues and elegant greys create seamless visual continuity, allowing the eye to move freely across the room.

Choose statement pieces, not oversized ones

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{{^usCountry}} Taruna Singhi highlighted that stylish wall mirrors are among the most effective elements for making a room feel brighter, larger and more open. By reflecting light and creating a sense of depth, they visually expand the space while adding elegance to the décor. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Taruna Singhi highlighted that stylish wall mirrors are among the most effective elements for making a room feel brighter, larger and more open. By reflecting light and creating a sense of depth, they visually expand the space while adding elegance to the décor. {{/usCountry}}

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“Decorative accents should then be introduced with restraint. Sculptural objects, glass pieces, metallic finishes and thoughtfully placed accessories can create character without making the room feel crowded,” said Taruna Singhi. The key is to choose fewer, more impactful pieces that allow the space to breathe.

Edit your styling and layer your lighting

Even beautifully designed furniture can lose its impact when every surface is filled with accessories. When a coffee table is cluttered with books, candles, and decor pieces, it becomes a visual mess. Instead, minimalism is key to style and elegance.

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When a coffee table is cluttered with books, candles, and decor pieces, it becomes a visual mess.

A single sculptural platter or a beautifully crafted tray with two or three carefully selected decorative pieces can form a perfect centrepiece. It’s important to leave an adequate amount of empty space, which will allow every item to be seen while creating a more tranquil atmosphere in the room.

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“The most inviting living rooms aren't necessarily minimalist; they're carefully curated. Cohesive tones, tactile layering, compact statement furniture and intentional styling create interiors that feel elegant, expressive and effortlessly spacious. Sometimes, making a room look bigger isn't about adding more; it's about choosing every detail with purpose,” said Taruna Singhi.