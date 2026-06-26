From candid moments to cinematic reels: 5 Wedding photography trends couples are embracing this year

Wedding photography has dramatically changed in the past few years. From pre-wedding shoots to drone shots and candid moments, couples are chasing the best for their big day. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Vaibhaav Singvi, founder of The Movie’ing Moments, shared photography trends that will rule 2026.

These wedding photography trends are redefining modern celebrations in 2026. (Unsplash)

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1. The film looks is back

“The single most common mood board theme I receive from couples is analogue-inspired photography images with deliberate film grain, reduced digital sharpness, and warm, slightly faded tones that evoke Kodak Portra 400 or Fuji Pro 400H kind of feel,” said Vaibhaav. There's a specific warmth and timelessness to these images that hyper-sharp digital photos lack. The reason couples are gravitating toward this is instinctive: they know they'll be looking at these photographs for the rest of their lives.

2. Candid moments

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{{^usCountry}} The couples in their late 20s and 30s are embracing candid shots. They want documentary coverage. They want to move through their wedding day completely naturally and have someone quietly, invisibly capture it as it unfolds. This requires a completely different approach. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The couples in their late 20s and 30s are embracing candid shots. They want documentary coverage. They want to move through their wedding day completely naturally and have someone quietly, invisibly capture it as it unfolds. This requires a completely different approach. {{/usCountry}}

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The couples in their late 20s and 30s are embracing candid shots.

3. Dark and cinematic colour grading is having its moment

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Vaibhaav highlighted that the overexposed, blown-out highlights that dominated wedding photography for years have given way to something far more dramatic, deeper colour grading with lifted shadows, warm amber tones, and muted highlights. This aesthetic works extraordinarily well at the kinds of venues Indian couples love. Be it heritage havelis, fort properties, palace gardens, or even luxury Mumbai penthouses at dusk. The mood it creates is aspirational without being cold.

4. The same-day edit

“If I had to pick one trend that has produced more tears at weddings than any other in the last two years, it would be the same-day edit,” said Vaibhaav. This is a short cinematic film, typically 3 to 4 minutes, that we edit and play to guests during the evening reception, a few hours after the ceremony. There is nothing quite like watching a couple watch themselves in a beautifully graded film, with the morning's pheras and laughter and their mothers' faces, while they're still surrounded by people they love.

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Candid moments shot are getting popularity among couples.

5. The reel matters as much as the album now

According to Vaibhaav, couples now care as much more about the 30-second Instagram teaser as they do about their full wedding film. This has changed how we shoot and how we think about a wedding day. The teaser is often what the couple's friends see first. It shapes the entire emotional narrative of how the wedding is perceived.