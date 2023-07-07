From earthy tones to cool blues: 5 hottest colour trends for a stunning home makeover

In the ever-evolving world of interior design, colour plays a pivotal role in creating ambience, setting the mood, and transforming the spaces we call home. Whether you're a design enthusiast, a homeowner seeking a fresh look, or someone simply eager to infuse new life into your living environment, staying up-to-date with the latest colour trends is essential. From soothing pastels to vibrant statement hues, the world of colour is brimming with possibilities that can breathe new life into your living spaces. Explore the enchanting palettes that have captured the attention of interior designers and tastemakers alike, and discover how these hues can be effortlessly incorporated into your own abode. (Also read: Want to make the most of your small kitchen? Discover 5 expert-approved decor tips and ideas )

Top Colour Trends to Transform Your Home

Colour trends guide you in creating a visually stunning and harmonious atmosphere that reflects your unique style and personality.(Unsplash)

Rahul Mistri, Founder and Principal Designer at Open Atelier Mumbai shared with HT Lifestyle the top colour trends that are poised to transform your home.

1. Viva Magenta: Vibrant Colour of the Year

Viva Magenta is fearless and a pulsating colour that promotes a joyous and optimistic celebration, indicating a new beginning. This can be a good choice if one is renovating their home or looking forward to starting afresh. The colour makes a bold statement and simultaneously adds a touch of elegance.

2. Earthy Tones: One with Nature

Earthy tones fill a space with warmth and cosiness. This warm colour palette brings a sense of grounding and comfort to your home. Incorporating earthy shades against a monochrome or white backdrop can help add rawness to the space. These shades pair beautifully with neutral shades, creating a harmonious and inviting atmosphere.

3. Bold Brass Tones: Make a Striking Statement

Brass-tone furniture pieces and details exude royalty and create a bold statement. This shade exudes luxury and adds depth and personality to a space. They can be incorporated through accent walls, wallpapers, artwork, or statement furniture. They become the focal point, creating a truly striking environment.

4. Soothing Blue: Bring in Serenity

Soothing blue is the perfect choice for those seeking a peaceful and calming atmosphere. This gentle colour promotes relaxation and serenity, ideal for bedrooms or meditation areas. Shades of blue can be used in bedding, curtains, or wall paint to create a peaceful sanctuary within your home.

5. Luxurious Emerald: Elevate the Elegance factor

Emerald shades are known for exuding elegance. This rich and regal colour adds a sense of sophistication and glamour to any interior. Incorporating emerald through statement furniture, such as a velvet sofa or a stunning emerald rug, can step up the luxury levels of one’s home. Pairing it with gold accents will complete the look

By incorporating these colour themes, you can give your space a refreshing new look. These colours will create an inviting and captivating atmosphere. Personalise the colour trends to match your style and add a unique touch. These ideas let you stylishly revamp your space for the new season.

